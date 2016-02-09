“مستوطنون يهود” يقتحمون المسجد الأقصى

February 9, 2016

2015_12_31_11_34_37_316
قام المستوطنون اليهود مجددا باقتحام للمسجد الأقصى المبارك من باب المغاربة، عبر مجموعات صغيرة ومتتالية تحرسها عناصر من الوحدات الخاصة والتدخل السريع بشرطة الاحتلال، ونفذوا جولات استفزازية في المسجد المبارك.

وواصلت قوات الاحتلال إجراءاتها المشددة بحق النساء والشبان على البوابات الرئيسية للأقصى واحتجاز بطاقاتهم الشخصية خلال دخولهم الى المسجد، في حين تواصل منع أكثر من ستين سيدة وفتاة وطالبة من الدخول الى الأقصى للشهر الخامس على التوالي، بعد إدراجهن في قائمة أطلقت عليها شرطة الاحتلال “القائمة السوداء” كعقاب لهن بسبب المشاركة في هتافات التكبير الاحتجاجية ضد اقتحامات المستوطنين للمسجد الأقصى.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV