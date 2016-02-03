مسلحون ليبيون يختطفون 10 عمال من أسيوط ويحررون 6 بعد دفع فدية

February 3, 2016

mqdefault

 

قام مسلحون ليبيون بإختطاف 10 مصريين من أبناء قرية المنشأة التابعة لمركز القوصية فى محافظة أسيوط من العمال المقيمين في دولة ليبيا والذين يعملون فى مجال البناء  تم تحرير 6منهم مقابل دفع فدية ومازال 4آخرين​ ​مختطفين
 
وقال محمود موسي جاد الرب من قرية المنشأة الكبري بمركز القوصية محافظة أسيوط إن مجهولون قاموا بإختطاف شقيقه علاء​​ من مسكنه ومعهما 9 أخرين في​ ​مدينة مسراطة الليبية

