مسلحون يهاجمون قاعدة للأمم المتحدة بها مدنيين جنوب السودان

February 18, 2016

هاجم مسلحون فى جنوب السودان قاعدة تابعة للأمم المتحدة تؤوى مدنيين، كما أفاد متمردون وسكان محليون الخميس.
 وقال جاكوب نهيال الذى كان يتحدث من داخل القاعدة الواقعة فى ملكال فى شمال شرق البلاد “قتلوا سبعة أشخاص وأصيب 32 بجروح بينهم صبى قتل والده فى الهجوم”. وتحدث متمردون سودانيون عن الهجوم، لكن لم يتسن تاكيد عدد الضحايا من مصدر مستقل.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV