مسلسل أزمة نسب – الحلقة الثامنة والعشرون

مسلسل أزمة نسب تدور أحداثه حول فتاة بسيطة تعمل ممرضة فى احد المستشفيات، وتتزوج من رحل غني لتهرب من عالم الفقر، ليدخل المسلسل فى إطار من التشويق والإثارة.
مسلسل أزمة نسب بطولة زينة
بمشاركة نخبة من الفنانين (محمود عبد المغني – نسرين أمين – المطربة بوسي – حجاج عبد العظيم – سلوى خطاب – محمد أنور – راندا البحيري – كلوديا وغيرهم من الفنانين)
الحلقة الثامنة والعشرون .. ح28
تأليف محمد صلاح العزب
مهندس صوت وئام الديب
تصميم فني وديكور عماد الخضري
موسيقى تصويرية خالد حماد
إنتاج محمود شميس
إخراج سعيد حامد
الحلقة الثامنة والعشرون
