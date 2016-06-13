“مسلسل “”أزمة نسب”” الحلقة 6 الحلقات كاملة مسلسلات رمضان 2016 قناة ON TV, مسلسل أزمة نسب ح6 لـ زينة، نسرين أمين – المطربة بوسي – حجاج عبد العظيم – سلوى خطاب – محمد أنور – راندا البحيري – كلوديا.
مسلسل أزمة نسب تدور أحداثه حول فتاة بسيطة تعمل ممرضة فى احد المستشفيات، وتتزوج من رحل غني لتهرب من عالم الفقر، ليدخل المسلسل فى إطار من التشويق والإثارة.
مسلسل أزمة نسب – الحلقة السادسة
