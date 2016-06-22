مسلسل أزمة نسب – الحلقة ( 15 )

June 22, 2016

تدور أحداث المسلسل في إطار اجتماعي كوميدي حول فتاة شعبية تٌدعى نعمة (زينة) تعيش بمنطقة شعبية، وتتزوج من شريف (ياسر فرج) ابن أحد الأثرياء أملا في الانتقال من حياة البؤس والفقر إلى حياة أخرى مرفهة، إلا أنه يتخلى عنها بعد حملها منه ويتنصل لها، فتبدأ في محاولة إثبات نسب الطفل له.

24 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 3:22 am

    Outstanding quest there. What occurred after?
    Thanks!

    Reply
  2. hey
    December 3, 2016 at 11:34 am

    Fantastic website you have here but I was curious if you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same topics talked about here? I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get opinions from other experienced people that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thank you!|

    Reply
  3. sexual abuse children
    December 4, 2016 at 6:56 am

    Keep this going please, great job!

    Reply
  4. criminal background check
    December 4, 2016 at 4:48 pm

    Good article. I am dealing with many of these issues
    as well..

    Reply
  5. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 5, 2016 at 6:24 pm

    It’s remarkable to visit this web site and reading the views of all mates about this article, while I am also keen of getting experience.|

    Reply
  6. driving attorney
    December 6, 2016 at 8:19 pm

    Asking questions are really pleasant thing if you are not understanding anything completely, but this
    article presents fastidious understanding even.

    Reply
  7. Darrin T. Mish
    December 10, 2016 at 8:18 am

    Just wish to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post is just cool and i can assume you’re an expert on this
    subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to
    keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.

    Reply
  8. potential financial advisor
    December 12, 2016 at 8:27 pm

    I am truly pleased to read this web site posts which carries
    tons of helpful information, thanks for providing such information.

    Reply
  9. care givers
    December 13, 2016 at 7:47 am

    Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against
    hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?

    Reply
  10. https://goo.gl/kSngsX
    December 16, 2016 at 6:39 pm

    Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
    Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
    I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!

    Appreciate it

    Reply
  11. overcome credit
    December 18, 2016 at 11:16 pm

    Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
    you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site
    is excellent, let alone the content!

    Reply
  12. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 20, 2016 at 12:38 pm

    Hello there I am so excited I found your weblog, I
    really found you by accident, while I was searching on Yahoo for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say kudos for
    a remarkable post and a all round interesting
    blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and
    also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read
    a great deal more, Please do keep up the fantastic work.

    Reply
  13. dodge pcm failure symptoms
    December 20, 2016 at 6:14 pm

    I pay a visit each day a few blogs and websites to read articles or reviews, except this website presents
    quality based content.

    Reply
  14. Roslyn
    December 20, 2016 at 6:48 pm

    Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
    Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?

    Reply
  15. Brock
    December 21, 2016 at 10:55 am

    Everything is very open with a precise clarification of the issues.
    It was really informative. Your site is extremely helpful.

    Thank you for sharing!

    Reply
  16. Charlene
    December 22, 2016 at 2:14 am

    Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re
    using? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a
    tough time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The reason I ask is because your design seems different
    then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
    P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!

    Reply
  17. 2000 dodge neon ecm location
    December 22, 2016 at 6:13 pm

    Everything is very open with a clear clarification of the issues.

    It was really informative. Your site is very
    useful. Thank you for sharing!

    Reply
  18. financial advisors stands
    December 23, 2016 at 10:46 am

    My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.

    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about a year and am nervous about
    switching to another platform. I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
    Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!

    Reply
  19. Irma
    December 24, 2016 at 12:44 am

    I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up!
    I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back down the road.
    All the best

    Reply
  20. Claudette
    December 24, 2016 at 2:17 am

    We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.

    Your web site provided us with valuable information to work on.
    You have done an impressive job and our whole community will be grateful to you.

    Reply
  21. Audra
    December 24, 2016 at 6:59 am

    This is the perfect webpage for anybody who hopes to find out about this topic.

    You know so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really will need to…HaHa).
    You certainly put a fresh spin on a subject that has
    been written about for years. Wonderful stuff,
    just great!

    Reply
  22. dodge stealth ecm repair
    December 24, 2016 at 8:31 am

    Hi, after reading this amazing paragraph i am also happy to share my
    know-how here with friends.

    Reply
  23. dodge custom pcm tuning
    December 24, 2016 at 3:05 pm

    Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that
    “perfect balance” between usability and visual appearance.
    I must say that you’ve done a fantastic job with
    this. In addition, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Internet
    explorer. Exceptional Blog!

    Reply
  24. Damon
    December 24, 2016 at 9:17 pm

    Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from
    an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I
    can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start.
    Do you have any points or suggestions? Many thanks

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV