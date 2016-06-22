مسلسل أزمة نسب – الحلقة ( 16 )

تدور أحداث المسلسل في إطار اجتماعي كوميدي حول فتاة شعبية تٌدعى نعمة (زينة) تعيش بمنطقة شعبية، وتتزوج من شريف (ياسر فرج) ابن أحد الأثرياء أملا في الانتقال من حياة البؤس والفقر إلى حياة أخرى مرفهة، إلا أنه يتخلى عنها بعد حملها منه ويتنصل لها، فتبدأ في محاولة إثبات نسب الطفل له.
