مسلسل أزمة نسب – الحلقة ( 19 )

June 26, 2016

تدور أحداث المسلسل في إطار اجتماعي كوميدي حول فتاة شعبية تٌدعى نعمة (زينة) تعيش بمنطقة شعبية، وتتزوج من شريف (ياسر فرج) ابن أحد الأثرياء أملا في الانتقال من حياة البؤس والفقر إلى حياة أخرى مرفهة، إلا أنه يتخلى عنها بعد حملها منه ويتنصل لها، فتبدأ في محاولة إثبات نسب الطفل له.

