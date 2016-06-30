مسلسل الطبال – الحلقة الرابعة والعشرون

June 30, 2016

مسلسل الطبال تدور أحداثه حول رجل يعمل “”طبال”” فى إحدى الفرق الشعبية، وينعكس عمله على أسلوب حياته، حيث يحاول الوصول بأى ثمن ليرتقى بمستوى معيشته، حتى لو كان عن طريق “”التطبيل””.

مسلسل الطبال بطولة: امير كرارة
بمشاركة نخبة من الفنانين (روجينا, وليد فواز, ريم مصطفى, أمل رزق ,سامية الطرابلسى وغيرهم من الفنانين)
تأليف هشان هلال
تصميم أزياء/ستايلست:عبير الأنصاري
مهندس صوت ياسر شامة
موسيقى تصويرية تامر كروان
مخرج منفذ ناصر زيدان
إنتاج دينا كريم
إخراج أحمد خالد أمين

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV