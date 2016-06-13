مسلسل القيصر – الحلقة الأولى

June 13, 2016

 
تدور أحداث المسلسل حول شخص يمتلك قدرات غير عادية يدعي ( القيصر ) تابع لإحدى الجماعات الإسلامية التكفيرية المتطرفة و التي تتبنى

عمليات إرهابية ومع تولي القيصر ثيادة المجموعة يفاجىء بحصار الشرطة له في أحد أنفاق رفح و التي تتولى الشرطة هدمها ويتم القضاء على جميع الموجودين بها

إلا هو ويصبح الناجي الوحيد

بطولة:
يوسف الشريف ريهام عبدالغفور خالد زكي اشرف زكي

تأليف محمد ناير إخراج أحمد نادر جلال

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV