مسلسل القيصر – الحلقة الرابعة

مسلسل القيصر تدور أحداثه فى إطار تشويقى أكشن، ويجسد فيه يوسف الشريف شخصًا ذات قدرات خاصة نتيجة البيئة والظروف غير الطبيعية التى نشأ بها. يوسف الشريف يعمل حاليًا على تحضيرات يومية مع المخرج أحمد جلال والكاتب محمد ناير والأستايلست إنجى علاء، لوضع اللمسات الأخيرة للشخصية قبل بداية التصوير.
مسلسل القيصر بطولة: يوسف الشريف – رمضان 2016
وبمشاركة نخبة من الفنانين ( ريهام عبد الغفور وخالد زكي وأحمد سعيد عبد الغني وأشرف زكي وياسر علي ماهر وطارق النهري وأحمد حلاوة وغيرهم من الفنانين.)
إخراج: أحمد نادر جلال
سيناريو وحوار: محمد ناير
مدير تصوير:هيثم حسني
مهندس ديكور: باسل حسام
تصميم أزياء/ستايلست: انجي علاء
مونتاج: محسن عبد الوهاب .. موسيقي:عمرو اسماعيل
مخرج منفذ: أشرف الشال .. مهندس صوت: محمدحسيب
منتج فني: هانى كشكوش — عامر عبد العاطي
انتاج: United Bros للمنتج وليد صبري وسينرجي للمنتج تامر مرسي”
