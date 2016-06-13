مسلسل شهادة ميلاد الحلقة 3 الحلقات كاملة مسلسلات رمضان 2016 قناة ON TV, مسلسل شهادة ميلاد ح3 لـ طارق لطفي، صلاح عبدالله إنجي المقدم دارين حمزة سمير العصفوري محمد دسوقي
.
مسلسل شهادة ميلاد تدور أحداثه حول التغيرات والاحداث التي مست كيان المجتمع المصري وأثرت فيه بقوة خلال السنوات القليلة الأخيرة.
مسلسل شهادة ميلاد – الحلقة الثالثة
مسلسل شهادة ميلاد الحلقة 3 الحلقات كاملة مسلسلات رمضان 2016 قناة ON TV, مسلسل شهادة ميلاد ح3 لـ طارق لطفي، صلاح عبدالله إنجي المقدم دارين حمزة سمير العصفوري محمد دسوقي
