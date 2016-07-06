مسلسل شهادة ميلاد – الحلقة الثلاثون | Shehadet Melad – Episode 30
مسلسل شهادة ميلاد الحلقة 30 الحلقات كاملة مسلسلات رمضان 2016 قناة ON TV, مسلسل شهادة ميلاد ح30 لـ طارق لطفي، صلاح عبدالله إنجي المقدم دارين حمزة سمير العصفوري محمد دسوقي
الحلقة الثلاثون .. ح30
مسلسل شهادة ميلاد تدور أحداثه حول التغيرات والاحداث التي مست كيان المجتمع المصري وأثرت فيه بقوة خلال السنوات القليلة الأخيرة.
و"شهادة ميلاد" بطولة طارق لطفي، صلاح عبدالله إنجي المقدم دارين حمزة سمير العصفوري محمد دسوقي. وعدد آخر من النجوم، وهو تأليف عمرو سمير عاطف و شارك في الكتابة تامر عبد الحميد وإخراج أحمد مدحت
مسلسل شهادة ميلاد – الحلقة الثلاثون
مسلسل شهادة ميلاد – الحلقة الثلاثون | Shehadet Melad – Episode 30
