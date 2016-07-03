مسلسل شهادة ميلاد – الحلقة الخامسة والعشرون

July 3, 2016

مسلسل شهادة ميلاد تدور أحداثه حول التغيرات والاحداث التي مست كيان المجتمع المصري وأثرت فيه بقوة خلال السنوات القليلة الأخيرة.
و””شهادة ميلاد”” بطولة طارق لطفي، صلاح عبدالله إنجي المقدم دارين حمزة سمير العصفوري محمد دسوقي. وعدد آخر من النجوم، وهو تأليف عمرو سمير عاطف و شارك في الكتابة تامر عبد الحميد وإخراج أحمد مدحت

54 comments

  1. find a free pron
    October 14, 2016 at 9:37 am

    kNd8JM There may be noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made sure nice points in options also.

    Reply
  2. AndyZFecat
    November 21, 2016 at 2:52 am

    continuously i accustomed to read smaller articles or
    reviews which as well clear their motive, and that is certainly also happening with this article that
    i am reading here.

    Reply
  3. naked tits
    November 27, 2016 at 8:56 pm

    A round of applause for your blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…

    Reply
  4. milf big tits
    November 28, 2016 at 2:33 am

    Thanks for the post.

    Reply
  5. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 7:42 am

    This post will assist the internet viewers for creating new weblog or
    even a weblog from start to end.

    Reply
  6. defense attorney right
    December 5, 2016 at 7:47 am

    This article will help the internet visitors for building up new website or
    even a weblog from start to end.

    Reply
  7. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 7, 2016 at 4:04 pm

    What’s up to all, the contents existing at this site are genuinely remarkable for people experience, well, keep up the nice work fellows.|

    Reply
  8. betterscooter.com
    December 8, 2016 at 10:36 am

    I thought this was my very own minute obtain. I personally up to now obtained all of the excessive Bailey Control key in Sand. Found this Traditional Short on Charcoal. Really like betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/check-website/betterscooter.com a whole lot of I will be looking towards paying for greater numbers of both styles in numerous colors.

    Reply
  9. http://photostudy.net/board/472625
    December 8, 2016 at 11:03 am

    Some of the advantages of HGH, Human Growth Hortmone replacement therapy are
    a decrease in fat, a gain off new muscle, decrease of wrinkles (aka healthy and thicker skin), re-development
    or regeneration of internal organs, increase bone strength and density, strengthen or
    balance the immune system and general anti-aging properties.

    Reply
  10. tax attorney Tampa
    December 10, 2016 at 3:29 pm

    I do not know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else encountering
    problems with your blog. It appears like some of the written text in your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else
    please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them as well?
    This may be a problem with my internet browser because I’ve
    had this happen before. Appreciate it

    Reply
  11. labradoodle families
    December 11, 2016 at 3:57 am

    Hi there to every one, because I am actually keen of reading this
    web site’s post to be updated regularly. It contains nice data.

    Reply
  12. nursing includes
    December 12, 2016 at 11:57 am

    With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or
    copyright infringement? My website has a lot of
    completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but
    it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the
    internet without my authorization. Do you know any solutions to help prevent content
    from being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.

    Reply
  13. https://goo.gl/kSngsX
    December 17, 2016 at 6:25 am

    I always used to study paragraph in news papers but now as I am a
    user of web thus from now I am using net for content, thanks to web.

    Reply
  14. dodge stratus computer location
    December 20, 2016 at 6:05 am

    I think the admin of this site is really working
    hard in favor of his site, as here every stuff is quality based data.

    Reply
  15. vegetable plants need
    December 20, 2016 at 12:45 pm

    My brother recommended I would possibly like this website.
    He used to be entirely right. This put up actually made my day.
    You cann’t believe just how a lot time I had spent for this info!
    Thanks!

    Reply
  16. computer for dodge dakota
    December 20, 2016 at 4:58 pm

    I visited various sites but the audio feature for audio songs current at
    this web site is actually marvelous.

    Reply
  17. Alissa
    December 20, 2016 at 5:27 pm

    I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any
    interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for
    me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you
    did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.

    Reply
  18. control supplies
    December 20, 2016 at 6:04 pm

    Please let me know if you’re looking for a
    article writer for your weblog. You have some really good
    articles and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to
    take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some content for your blog
    in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
    Kudos!

    Reply
  19. pest control process
    December 21, 2016 at 1:32 am

    Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this
    website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and
    appearance. I must say you have done a excellent job with this.
    Also, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Firefox.

    Exceptional Blog!

    Reply
  20. think audiobooks
    December 21, 2016 at 3:46 pm

    A person essentially lend a hand to make seriously posts I
    would state. That is the first time I frequented your website page and thus far?
    I amazed with the analysis you made to create this actual put up incredible.
    Wonderful job!

    Reply
  21. 2005 dodge magnum computer update
    December 21, 2016 at 11:48 pm

    I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of house .
    Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site.
    Studying this info So i’m glad to express that I have an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what
    I needed. I most undoubtedly will make sure to do not disregard this web site and provides it a look on a continuing
    basis.

    Reply
  22. Greta
    December 22, 2016 at 1:17 am

    I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and
    was wondering what all is needed to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% sure. Any suggestions
    or advice would be greatly appreciated. Many thanks

    Reply
  23. Simone
    December 22, 2016 at 1:42 am

    It’s going to be ending of mine day, except before
    finish I am reading this wonderful piece of writing to improve
    my experience.

    Reply
  24. Francisca
    December 22, 2016 at 4:38 am

    I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also visit this weblog on regular basis to take updated from latest reports.

    Reply
  25. Mamie
    December 22, 2016 at 5:12 pm

    Pretty great post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wished
    to mention that I have really loved surfing around your blog posts.

    After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss
    feed and I am hoping you write once more very soon!

    Reply
  26. 2001 dodge caravan ecm location
    December 22, 2016 at 6:24 pm

    Very good post. I will be experiencing many of these issues as well..

    Reply
  27. dodge challenger pcm location
    December 22, 2016 at 10:56 pm

    Hi, its nice piece of writing on the topic of media print, we all understand media is a great source
    of data.

    Reply
  28. dodge ram computer stand
    December 22, 2016 at 11:34 pm

    Wonderful post however I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic?
    I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
    Thanks!

    Reply
  29. Latesha
    December 23, 2016 at 6:11 am

    For newest information you have to pay a visit internet and on web I found this web page as a most
    excellent web page for most recent updates.

    Reply
  30. credit cards
    December 23, 2016 at 11:39 am

    What’s up, just wanted to tell you, I enjoyed this post.
    It was practical. Keep on posting!

    Reply
  31. financial advisors available
    December 23, 2016 at 3:40 pm

    hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right here.
    I did however expertise some technical issues using this web site, since I experienced to
    reload the website many times previous to I could get it to load properly.
    I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I am
    complaining, but slow loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and can damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
    Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot
    more of your respective interesting content. Ensure that you update this again very soon.

    Reply
  32. 2000 dodge neon computer location
    December 23, 2016 at 6:06 pm

    I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and
    entertaining, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head.
    The problem is something that too few men and women are speaking intelligently about.
    I am very happy that I found this in my search for something
    concerning this.

    Reply
  33. dodge intrepid pcm location
    December 23, 2016 at 9:54 pm

    Howdy superb website! Does running a blog similar to this require
    a lot of work? I’ve virtually no understanding of programming
    however I had been hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
    Anyway, should you have any ideas or tips for new blog owners please share.

    I understand this is off subject but I simply wanted to ask.

    Many thanks!

    Reply
  34. 2009 dodge journey computer
    December 24, 2016 at 1:38 am

    What i do not understood is in fact how you are now not actually much more well-liked than you might be right now.
    You’re so intelligent. You recognize thus significantly relating
    to this topic, produced me in my view imagine it from a
    lot of numerous angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be involved
    except it’s something to accomplish with Girl gaga!
    Your own stuffs outstanding. At all times maintain it up!

    Reply
  35. pcm dodge ram 1500
    December 24, 2016 at 4:47 am

    Spot on with this write-up, I honestly think this amazing site needs much
    more attention. I’ll probably be back again to see more, thanks for the information!

    Reply
  36. credit card debt
    December 24, 2016 at 2:58 pm

    It’s awesome to visit this web page and reading the views of all mates about this article, while I am also zealous of getting
    knowledge.

    Reply
  37. Demetria
    December 24, 2016 at 5:00 pm

    You’ve made some good points there. I looked on the web to
    find out more about the issue and found most people will
    go along with your views on this website.

    Reply
  38. Gerald
    December 24, 2016 at 11:35 pm

    With havin so much written content do you ever
    run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement?

    My site has a lot of unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping
    it up all over the web without my agreement.
    Do you know any techniques to help stop content from being stolen?
    I’d certainly appreciate it.

    Reply
  39. Rigoberto
    December 25, 2016 at 1:18 pm

    Hey there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before
    but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
    Anyways, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!

    Reply
  40. dodge caliber pcm update
    December 26, 2016 at 12:50 am

    Hello to all, it’s in fact a good for me to visit this site, it consists of
    priceless Information.

    Reply
  41. Addie
    December 26, 2016 at 3:06 am

    Everyone loves it when people come together and share
    thoughts. Great site, continue the good work!

    Reply
  42. sales life
    December 26, 2016 at 9:04 am

    Thanks in support of sharing such a good thinking, article is nice,
    thats why i have read it fully

    Reply
  43. goal of becoming one of the best performing financial services
    December 27, 2016 at 7:22 am

    Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.

    Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
    I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions?
    With thanks

    Reply
  44. dodge ram van ecm
    December 27, 2016 at 1:05 pm

    Fantastic blog you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any forums that cover the same
    topics discussed in this article? I’d really like to be a part of online
    community where I can get opinions from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest.
    If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
    Appreciate it!

    Reply
  45. business mentoring
    December 27, 2016 at 5:17 pm

    If you desire to obtain a good deal from this post then you have
    to apply these techniques to your won website.

    Reply
  46. Carmon
    December 27, 2016 at 9:03 pm

    Its like you learn my thoughts! You seem to know a lot approximately this, such as you wrote the ebook in it
    or something. I feel that you could do with a few p.c.

    to power the message home a little bit, but instead of that, that is magnificent
    blog. An excellent read. I will definitely be back.

    Reply
  47. Gordon
    December 27, 2016 at 10:17 pm

    Appreciation to my father who informed me concerning this weblog,
    this weblog is actually awesome.

    Reply
  48. Willis
    December 28, 2016 at 6:38 am

    Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
    Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
    By the way, how can we communicate?

    Reply
  49. dodge computer music
    December 28, 2016 at 9:47 am

    Why viewers still use to read news papers when in this technological globe all is
    presented on web?

    Reply
  50. dodge dart pcm update
    December 29, 2016 at 6:26 am

    Hey there, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.

    When I look at your blog in Ie, it looks fine but
    when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
    I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, awesome blog!

    Reply
  51. Rosalinda
    December 29, 2016 at 10:13 am

    Just wish to say your article is as astonishing.
    The clarity to your post is simply great and that i can think you’re a professional on this subject.

    Fine along with your permission allow me to grasp your feed
    to keep up to date with imminent post. Thank you a million and please carry on the gratifying work.

    Reply
  52. Shay
    December 29, 2016 at 1:36 pm

    Why viewers still use to read news papers when in this technological world all is presented
    on net?

    Reply
  53. Lan
    December 29, 2016 at 11:52 pm

    This is my first time go to see at here and i am really impressed to read
    all at single place.

    Reply
  54. dodge pcm direct reviews
    December 30, 2016 at 4:15 pm

    Good way of describing, and pleasant article
    to obtain data on the topic of my presentation subject, which i am going to convey in university.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV