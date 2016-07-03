مسلسل شهادة ميلاد تدور أحداثه حول التغيرات والاحداث التي مست كيان المجتمع المصري وأثرت فيه بقوة خلال السنوات القليلة الأخيرة.
و””شهادة ميلاد”” بطولة طارق لطفي، صلاح عبدالله إنجي المقدم دارين حمزة سمير العصفوري محمد دسوقي. وعدد آخر من النجوم، وهو تأليف عمرو سمير عاطف و شارك في الكتابة تامر عبد الحميد وإخراج أحمد مدحت
مسلسل شهادة ميلاد – الحلقة الخامسة والعشرون
