مسلسل شهادة ميلاد تدور أحداثه حول التغيرات والاحداث التي مست كيان المجتمع المصري وأثرت فيه بقوة خلال السنوات القليلة الأخيرة.
و””شهادة ميلاد”” بطولة طارق لطفي، صلاح عبدالله إنجي المقدم دارين حمزة سمير العصفوري محمد دسوقي. وعدد آخر من النجوم، وهو تأليف عمرو سمير عاطف و شارك في الكتابة تامر عبد الحميد وإخراج أحمد مدحت
I believe everything posted was very reasonable. But, what about this?
what if you added a little information? I mean, I don’t want to tell you how
to run your blog, but what if you added a headline
that grabbed a person’s attention? I mean مسلسل شهادة ميلاد – الحلقة السابعة والعشرون | ONtv Official
Website – الموقع الرسمي لقناة أون تي في
is kinda plain. You could glance at Yahoo’s home page and note how they create news titles to get people interested.
You might try adding a video or a pic or two to get people interested about what you’ve got to say.
In my opinion, it might make your posts a little livelier.
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the page layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?|
Hello Dear, are you truly visiting this web page on a regular basis, if
so after that you will without doubt get pleasant know-how.
What a pleasant YouTube video it is! Remarkable, I liked it, and I am sharing this YouTube film with all my mates.
zimmermanKi
You actually make it seem really easy together with your presentation but I to find this matter to be really one thing which I believe I would never understand. It seems too complex and very extensive for me. I am having a look ahead for your subsequent put up, I will try to get the cling of it!
I visited multiple blogs except the audio feature for audio songs present at this website is in fact fabulous.|
It is perfect time to make a few plans for the future and it’s time to
be happy. I have learn this submit and if I could I wish to suggest you some fascinating things or suggestions.
Maybe you could write subsequent articles regarding this article.
I wish to read more things approximately it!
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your
blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one these days.
I think the admin of this web page is in fact working hard for
his web site, since here every material is quality based stuff.
Whats up are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new
to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own.
Do you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hi there, every time i used to check webpage posts here in the early hours in the daylight, as i like to learn more
and more.
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
It’s great that you are getting thoughts from this post as well as from our
discussion made at this time.
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this kind
of area . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this site.
Studying this info So i’m glad to show that I have a very excellent uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed.
I most indubitably will make certain to don?t overlook
this website and give it a look on a continuing basis.
Hello to all, since I am genuinely keen of reading this webpage’s post to be
updated daily. It consists of fastidious information.
wonderful put up, very informative. I’m wondering why the other specialists of this sector do
not realize this. You must continue your writing. I am sure, you
have a huge readers’ base already!
That is very fascinating, You’re an excessively skilled blogger.
I have joined your feed and sit up for in quest of extra of
your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social
networks
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog
posts in this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled
upon this website. Studying this info So i am happy to
exhibit that I have a very just right uncanny feeling
I found out exactly what I needed. I so much unquestionably will make
certain to do not fail to remember this website and give
it a look regularly.
Thanks for the good writeup. It actually was a entertainment account it.
Glance advanced to far delivered agreeable from you! However, how can we be in contact?
Good day! I simply wish to give you a huge thumbs up for your great
info you have here on this post. I’ll be coming back to your blog for more soon.
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thanks
I do not even know the way I finished up here, but I believed this put up was once great.
I do not recognise who you’re but definitely you are going to a famous blogger in case you aren’t already.
Cheers!
It’s amazing in support of me to have a site, which is useful in favor of
my knowledge. thanks admin
Good day very nice blog!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing ..
I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally?
I am happy to search out a lot of helpful info here within the put up, we need work out more techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
You have made some decent points there. I checked on the net to learn more about the
issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog.
Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not
very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any
points or suggestions? Many thanks
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom do I encounter
a blog that’s both educative and interesting, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
The problem is an issue that too few people are
speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy I found
this in my hunt for something relating to this.
Heya! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new apple iphone!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to
all your posts! Keep up the superb work!
Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring on other
websites? I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and
would love to have you share some stories/information. I
know my viewers would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.
Genuinely no matter if someone doesn’t know afterward its up to
other viewers that they will help, so here it
takes place.
Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to
check out your website on my iphone during lunch
break. I enjoy the information you provide
here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my
phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..
Anyways, amazing site!
Hello, yes this post is truly pleasant and I have learned lot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.
excellent post, very informative. I’m wondering
why the other experts of this sector don’t
notice this. You should continue your writing.
I’m sure, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!