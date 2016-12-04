مسلسل نيران صيفية الحلقة 9

December 4, 2016

مسلسل نيران صيفية الحلقة – Vatre ivanjske Episode – 9 9

تدور الاحداث حول طبيبة شابة تساهم بطريقة غير مقصودة فى وفاة سيدة تركت زوجها من أجل آخر، وتبدأ سلسلة من الأحداث والمصادفات تقود الطبيبة إلى زوج هذه السيدة لينجذب كل منهما إلى الآخر، دون أن يعرف أى منهما أن له صلة بالحادث المأساوي الذي تعرضت له السيدة وأودى بحياتها، كما أن أي منهما لم يكن يتوقع أن الحب سيجمع بينهما في يوم ما، وكلما اقترب كل منهما من الآخر تقابلهم ظلال الماضى وأسراره.

16 comments

  1. tickle
    December 7, 2016 at 8:43 am

    Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site so i came to
    “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few
    of your ideas!!

    Reply
  2. Tampa IRS attorney
    December 11, 2016 at 3:19 pm

    I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also pay a visit this web site on regular basis to take updated
    from hottest news update.

    Reply
  3. private duty home care agencies
    December 12, 2016 at 9:35 am

    Greetings! I’ve been reading your site for a long time now
    and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout
    out from Huffman Tx! Just wanted to tell you keep up the good work!

    Reply
  4. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 18, 2016 at 5:25 am

    whoah this weblog is excellent i like reading your articles.
    Stay up the great work! You know, lots of people are hunting
    round for this information, you can help them greatly.

    Reply
  5. dodge cummins computer
    December 20, 2016 at 12:23 am

    This blog was… how do you say it? Relevant!!

    Finally I have found something that helped me.
    Many thanks!

    Reply
  6. Josette
    December 20, 2016 at 12:31 pm

    Hi, all the time i used to check web site posts
    here early in the dawn, since i love to learn more and more.

    Reply
  7. Lily
    December 20, 2016 at 2:18 pm

    You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this
    matter to be really something which I think I would never understand.
    It seems too complicated and very broad for me.
    I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to
    get the hang of it!

    Reply
  8. Giuseppe
    December 20, 2016 at 7:50 pm

    Everyone loves it when people get together and
    share thoughts. Great blog, keep it up!

    Reply
  9. weight loss results
    December 21, 2016 at 12:57 am

    Quality articles or reviews is the important to be a focus for the viewers to go to see the web
    site, that’s what this web page is providing.

    Reply
  10. dodge ram ecm for sale
    December 21, 2016 at 8:31 am

    Amazing issues here. I am very happy to peer your post.
    Thanks a lot and I’m having a look forward to touch you.
    Will you please drop me a e-mail?

    Reply
  11. Janna
    December 21, 2016 at 4:19 pm

    Hello to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from
    this site, and your views are fastidious in support of new
    users.

    Reply
  12. dodge computer tuning
    December 21, 2016 at 5:35 pm

    It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to
    be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or advice.
    Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.

    I desire to read even more things about it!

    Reply
  13. dodge pcm direct
    December 21, 2016 at 7:10 pm

    What i do not realize is in truth how you are no longer actually a
    lot more neatly-liked than you might be now. You
    are so intelligent. You already know therefore significantly when it comes to this subject, produced me in my view consider
    it from so many numerous angles. Its like men and women don’t
    seem to be involved until it’s something to accomplish with Lady gaga!

    Your personal stuffs nice. Always take care of it up!

    Reply
  14. needs business coaching
    December 22, 2016 at 12:39 am

    I do consider all the ideas you’ve presented to your post.

    They are very convincing and can definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are very short for starters.
    May you please extend them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for
    the post.

    Reply
  15. Rebbeca
    December 23, 2016 at 1:44 am

    As the admin of this site is working, no hesitation very quickly
    it will be famous, due to its feature contents.

    Reply
  16. financial advisors accounts
    December 23, 2016 at 2:19 pm

    Spot on with this write-up, I really believe this web site needs a lot more attention.
    I’ll probably be returning to see more, thanks for the info!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV