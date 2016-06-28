مسلسل 7 أرواح – الحلقة الثانية والعشرون

June 28, 2016

مسلسل “”7 ارواح”” تدور أحداثه حول ضابط شرطة يُلقي القبض علي أحد اهم كبار رجال الدولة بعد تورطه في قتل امرأة، ويتم الحكم عليه بالإعدام، ثم يتقدم ضابط الشرطة باستقالته، وأثناء عودته للمنزل بعد تقدمه بالاستقالة مباشرة، تأتي له مكالمة هاتفية تغيّر مجري حياته حيث تقول السيدة التي تُحدثِّه عبر الهاتف بأنها مازالت علي قيد الحياة وأنه تسبب في إعدام رجل بريء، ليدخل بعدها هذا الضابط في مطاردة مستمرة مع أتباع رجل الدولة الذي حكم عليه بالإعدام.

مسلسل 7 أرواح – الحلقة الثامنة عشر (21) – بطولة خالد النبوى – Saba3 Arwa7 Episode 21

مسلسل 7 ارواح بطولة خالد النبوي

بمشاركة نخبة من الفنانين (إياد نصار – رانيا يوسف – وليد فواز – ريهام حجاج – عبدالله مشرف وغيرهم من الفنانين)

تأليف محمد سيد بشر

مهندس صوت محمد حسن

مكساج محمد عبد الحسيب

منتج فني محمد المصري

تصميم أزياء/ستايلست نهال المصري

مخرج منفذ محمد سعيد عبد الله

موسيقى تصويرية تامر كروان

مونتاج باهر رشيد

إخراج طارق رفعت.

79 comments

  1. hey
    December 2, 2016 at 2:30 am

    Normally I do not read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very great article.|

    Reply
  2. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 9:07 am

    Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you’re
    a great author.I will make certain to bookmark your blog and will often come back someday.
    I want to encourage you continue your great posts,
    have a nice morning!

    Reply
  3. betterscooter.com
    December 5, 2016 at 7:26 am

    Im a sucker for these businesses.. wow. These betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/is-betterscooter.com-a-fake-site.html are certainly one of your model. I was therefore , shocked acquire consumers on the subject of Any party afternoon. My partner and i about fainted due to my mother laughed and said I personally isn’t possessing every. Nevertheless i should… It truly was remarkable. Truth be told there eye-catching design and style, nice, Constantly discuss any of them. Pretty much looks like I am only running located on clouds. I really enjoy any of them pretty, style, if I were you I may find them.

    Reply
  4. http://injetecplasticos.ind.br/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=114083
    December 5, 2016 at 8:05 am

    Obviously, everyone is different, but mpst menn begin too experience betterfment
    in these areas only a number of weeks after comnencing their first Testosterone shot.

    Reply
  5. http://www.russiansoverseas.com/members/tommyminchin94/
    December 6, 2016 at 8:20 am

    Pagients with prostate cancer who received hormone therapy were 23 percent more likely too develop depression and likely
    to have inpatient psychiatric treatment the study found.

    Reply
  6. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 18, 2016 at 5:22 am

    I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This article posted at this web page is in fact good.

    Reply
    • Marni
      January 2, 2017 at 8:15 pm

      Girlfriend mode? LOL! Everytime I play ANY game, I play medium/hard. My boe7diynr&#821f;s usually the one to play on easy mode because he hates dying in-game. I guess he’s refering to non-gaming chicks or something.

      Reply
  7. financial obligations
    December 19, 2016 at 3:51 pm

    That is a very good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere.
    Brief but very precise information… Thank you for sharing this one.

    A must read post!

    Reply
  8. pest control
    December 19, 2016 at 7:01 pm

    Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this web site on a regular basis, this web
    site is in fact nice and the people are truly sharing good thoughts.

    Reply
  9. Leonel
    December 19, 2016 at 10:09 pm

    Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform
    you’re using? I’m planning to start my own blog in the
    near future but I’m having a hard time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and
    Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most
    blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Apologies for
    being off-topic but I had to ask!

    Reply
  10. pcm on dodge caliber
    December 19, 2016 at 11:13 pm

    It’s wonderful that you are getting thoughts from this post
    as well as from our discussion made at this place.

    Reply
  11. Madeline
    December 22, 2016 at 5:21 pm

    Wow that was odd. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t
    show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway,
    just wanted to say great blog!

    Reply
  12. Brigitte
    December 22, 2016 at 8:24 pm

    That is a good tip particularly to those new
    to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate info…
    Thank you for sharing this one. A must read post!

    Reply
  13. Minda
    December 23, 2016 at 2:30 am

    Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact
    enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your
    feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.

    Reply
  14. Alice
    December 23, 2016 at 3:56 pm

    I am in fact pleased to read this blog posts which includes plenty of useful information, thanks for providing such data.

    Reply
  15. financial advisors accounts
    December 23, 2016 at 5:31 pm

    I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the layout of your site?
    Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a
    little more in the way of content so people could connect with
    it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two
    images. Maybe you could space it out better?

    Reply
  16. credit card debt
    December 24, 2016 at 10:13 am

    Hey! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with
    us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking
    and will be tweeting this to my followers!
    Great blog and wonderful style and design.

    Reply
  17. Margene
    December 24, 2016 at 11:54 pm

    These are genuinely enormous ideas in concerning blogging.
    You have touched some pleasant factors here. Any way keep up wrinting.

    Reply
  18. morgage credit score refinance home loan approved
    December 25, 2016 at 10:16 am

    My brother recommended I might like this website.
    He was totally right. This post actually made my day.

    You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info!

    Thanks!

    Reply
  19. dodge stratus computer codes
    December 25, 2016 at 2:56 pm

    No matter if some one searches for his essential thing, thus he/she wishes to
    be available that in detail, so that thing is maintained over here.

    Reply
  20. financial failure
    December 25, 2016 at 4:26 pm

    I’ve been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.

    It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as
    you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever
    before.

    Reply
  21. Rodrigo
    December 26, 2016 at 6:27 am

    Hello, just wanted to mention, I loved this article.
    It was helpful. Keep on posting!

    Reply
  22. Karla
    December 26, 2016 at 12:38 pm

    This paragraph is actually a fastidious one it assists new web visitors,
    who are wishing in favor of blogging.

    Reply
  23. Chas
    December 26, 2016 at 11:36 pm

    I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also pay
    a quick visit this blog on regular basis to get updated from
    most up-to-date information.

    Reply
  24. Julissa
    December 27, 2016 at 8:19 am

    I must thank you for the efforts you have put in penning
    this website. I really hope to check out the same high-grade blog posts by you later on as well.

    In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired me
    to get my own, personal blog now 😉

    Reply
  25. Georgianna
    December 28, 2016 at 7:27 am

    Right here is the right blog for anybody who wants to understand this topic.

    You realize so much its almost hard to argue with
    you (not that I actually would want to…HaHa).
    You certainly put a new spin on a topic that’s been written about for years.
    Great stuff, just wonderful!

    Reply
  26. Laverne
    December 28, 2016 at 11:01 pm

    I do not even understand how I ended up right here, but I believed this post used to be great.
    I do not recognise who you might be however definitely you’re going to a famous blogger in the event you are not already.
    Cheers!

    Reply
  27. pcm dodge caravan 2003
    December 28, 2016 at 11:46 pm

    Having read this I thought it was rather informative.
    I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this information together.
    I once again find myself spending a lot of time both reading and commenting.
    But so what, it was still worthwhile!

    Reply
  28. except credit cards
    December 30, 2016 at 2:19 am

    Your style is so unique compared to other people I
    have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have
    the opportunity, Guess I’ll just book mark this web site.

    Reply
  29. sales skills locating
    December 30, 2016 at 11:29 am

    My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was once entirely right.
    This post actually made my day. You cann’t believe
    just how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

    Reply
  30. Jeep Grand Cherokee computers
    January 1, 2017 at 9:34 am

    An interesting discussion is definitely worth comment. I do think
    that you ought to publish more on this issue, it might not be a
    taboo subject but typically folks don’t talk about such
    issues. To the next! Kind regards!!

    Reply
  31. Gracelynn
    January 2, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    I think they are the same Whos, and that the Grinch is less of a menace to the reraers/vieweds than the Whos in Whoville. And not being a Who, I’ve always felt safely removed from his reach.(a thought: when the Grinch gives Cindy Lou Who a cup of water before sending her back to bed, was that a peek at his true heart, the first sign that he wanted to escape his public persona? Early on in A Christmas Carol, Scrooge explains away a tear as a pimple. Perhaps that solicitous cup of water was, like the tear, a glimpse of his future self.)

    Reply
  32. http://www.tobiyield.com/kredit-vergleich.html
    January 3, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    finalmente qualcuno fuori da coro come me! forse io sono meno estremo di te matteo…ho pensato “che peccato, c’erano tutte le premesse per un ottimo film e non ce l’ha fatta”. ma confido in Gaglianone.Quando eliminera’ queste leziosita’ da esordiente, imparera’ a dirigere gli attori(adulti) e usera’ attori che non recitino preoccupati solo di far vedere quanto sono bravi, sara’ fatta!

    Reply
  33. http://www.perezgraphics.com/kredit-günstig.html
    January 3, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    This is lovely. I’m looking forward to the series.I was just explaining to a friend fearful of starting a blog because she had “no topic” and “nothing to say” that every day contains material if you look for it. Blogging makes you mindful of the corn…and the moon. Thanks!

    Reply
  34. motorcycle insurane
    January 3, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Well done to think of something like that

    Reply
  35. wallingford car insurance
    January 3, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Its as if you read my thoughts! You seem to have a very really good understanding about this specific topic. Have you thought about creating a lengthier piece on this specific issue? I’d personally be really interested to learn more. All in all, it’s a great blog site. A fantastic read. I’ll surely be back again.

    Reply
  36. aaa car insurance in stockton ca
    January 3, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Happy Birthday, ç¥ä½ æ°¸é é’æ˜¥ç¾Žéº—. æˆ‘ä¸ˆå¤«éƒ½æ˜¯ Smartone Priority Plus çš„å®¢æˆ¶, æˆ‘è¨˜å¾—ä»–ä¹‹å‰æ”¶éŽå…è²»å…©ä½ Conrad hotel tea buffet, ä»Šå¹´è®Šäº†Cova ç”Ÿæ—¥è›‹ç³•. æˆ‘å€‘å°‡ç”Ÿæ—¥è›‹ç³•é€äº†çµ¦åŒæœˆä»½ç”Ÿæ—¥çš„å±‹ä¼äºº 😛 Kiehl's çš„æ´—é ­æ°´å¥—è£ä»–ä»Šå¹´éƒ½æ”¶åˆ°, æˆ‘æ‹¿äº†ä¾†ç”¨, æˆ‘è¦ºå¾—æ•ˆæžœä¸€èˆ¬, å¯èƒ½æˆ‘ä¸å–œæ­¡æ¤°æ²¹å‘³, äºŒä¾†æ´—å®Œé ­é«®å¥½åƒæ²’æœ‰ç”šéº¼å½ˆæ€§, ä¸åŠåŒç‰Œå­çš„ Rice & Wheat å¥½ç”¨. MM

    Reply
  37. auto insurance pottsville pa
    January 3, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    This looks pretty good. I like the charting, I like the data. Being able to star items seems like a critical feature.A search box for a query might be nice 🙂

    Reply
  38. best insurance coverage
    January 3, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    It’s wonderful to have you on our side, haha!

    Reply
  39. the aa motor insurance
    January 3, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    I was so confused about what to buy, but this makes it understandable.

    Reply
  40. san francisco car insurance rates
    January 3, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Finally! This is just what I was looking for.

    Reply
  41. cheap auto insurance in the state of florida
    January 3, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Thanks for your comments. You will see this post is an article from way back. We are checking with sources both old and new, as we would like to know the facts. May I ask what are YOUR sources?

    Reply
  42. bmv columbus ohio locations
    January 4, 2017 at 1:11 am

    So that’s the case? Quite a revelation that is.

    Reply
  43. find my old car insurance
    January 4, 2017 at 2:25 am

    This is what we need – an insight to make everyone think

    Reply
  44. black car insurance rates
    January 4, 2017 at 2:39 am

    Is that really all there is to it because that’d be flabbergasting.

    Reply
  45. insure your car for 1 day
    January 4, 2017 at 7:05 am

    Watching this heat game Wade is getting old losing athleticism and his game is suffering. Him and Kobe comparisons come with 1 series. He’s not in Kobe’s class. Very evident now.

    Reply
  46. auto insurance council bluffs
    January 4, 2017 at 7:29 am

    On dira ce qu’on voudra, Alain, l’affaire est pas 100% rationnelle!Si acheter une bagnole peut impliquer de l’irrationnel et des Ã©motions, je vois pas pourquoi le choix d’un partner de vie en serait exempt!

    Reply
  47. umbrella insurance for auto
    January 4, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Oh, don’t be afraid of yeast. It’s so easy to work with and homemade bread is the best. I have made brioche with no problem in the past and it is one of the best things I’ve ever had.

    Reply
  48. aaa insurance san jose ca
    January 4, 2017 at 11:51 am

    OlÃ¡! Tudo bom?Nossa!Muito lindas as fotos! Amei!!!Te vi no blog Adotados pelo Pai, estou te seguindo! Se gostar do meu, siga-o?E curte minha FanPage?https://www.facebook.com/pages/Fabi-Lemos/200599416680337Beijocas!!!fabbilemos.blogspot.com

    Reply
  49. asi american strategic insurance
    January 4, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    video is absolutely worth to mind and incredible , you compiled the top social media disasters appropriately, thanks for making the video. you showed how? social media is so sensitive part in our business actions

    Reply
  50. auto insurance in los angeles
    January 4, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    It was a great joy reading this and watching the clip, seeing them having such fun while doing so much good. Doing good is fun, isn’t it?Mr Witty, I donâ€™t get how a sincere seasonal greeting can be ever spam, even when ex tenebris lucet.(it shineth in darkness. For those unfamiliar with the Gospel of John)

    Reply
  51. pearl holding group
    January 4, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    I was seriously at DefCon 5 until I saw this post.

    Reply
  52. connecticut motor vehicle insurance laws
    January 4, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    1Âª) Orlando 2Âª) Paulo Roberto FalcÃ£o 3Âª) Roberto Nunes Morgado 4Âª) Bebeto 5Âª) PelÃ© 6Âª) Barcimio Sicupira Junior 7Âª) Jairzinho FuracÃ£o 8Âª) ? 9Âª) Corinthians 10Âª) Wlamir Marques por aqui jÃ¡ estamos preparando o tira gosto:torresminho! abraÃ§osVai Corinthians!!!!

    Reply
  53. cheapest auto insurance for good drivers
    January 4, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Free info like this is an apple from the tree of knowledge. Sinful?

    Reply
  54. sistem kartu kredit
    January 5, 2017 at 12:09 am

    I could read a book about this without finding such real-world approaches!

    Reply
  55. immobilienkredit ärzte
    January 5, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Thanks! I’m impressed you read it even without the paragraph indents. I came back to the piece later in the afternoon and realized the paragraphs had disappeared in some techno glitch. All is well now, though.

    Reply
  56. online kredit sofortzusage ohne telefonnummer
    January 5, 2017 at 2:37 am

    Jag hÃ¥ller helt med dig! Hittade till den av en slump fÃ¶r tvÃ¥ mÃ¥nader sen. Har tÃ¤ffat sjukt mycket kul folk Ã¥ kanske Ã¤ven kÃ¤rleken.. Om allt vill sig rÃ¤tt. Rekommenderar den fÃ¶r alla jag kÃ¤nner.

    Reply
  57. rumus excel simulasi kredit
    January 5, 2017 at 3:55 am

    Anonymous2008/08/02I will never forget the words out of my mouth when my son cried to me, “Mom, Mom, why did they have to kill my dad?” Only the Holy Spirit could have prompted me to reply in the biggest storm of my life, “I don’t know, Daniel, but I do know that in all things God works for good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. Romans 8:28 is a promise to which I cling.

    Reply
  58. kredit kia picanto 2005
    January 5, 2017 at 7:27 am

    I really couldn’t ask for more from this article.

    Reply
  59. widerspruch gegen kreditkündigung
    January 5, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Wise words, Curtise. The green cardi brings that dress to life – love it. Cardigans save many an outfit for me, and where would we be without them in these fickle climes? I'm praying for lots of rain BEFORE the summer this year. Your garden is in bloom, and so are you and your thirdborn, my third is the attention-seeking clown of the bunch. Gets away with murder too!Please keep Krista on her toes by using British words and phrases wherever possible, she had me laughing with the pins/showboating comment.Lucy x

    Reply
  60. kredit äpfel
    January 5, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Robert, they vary. It can be up for the authors. Numerous of your letters coming up are handwritten, or hand-notated, it can be about 50 % and 50 %. Though almost all of the first letters ended up typed. The fourth letter was a comic.

    Reply
  61. bankkredit ohne schufaauskunft arbeitslos ytitty
    January 5, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Gosh, I wish I would have had that information earlier!

    Reply
  62. http://dougmacdonaldband.com/legal---general-car-insurance-contact-number.html
    January 5, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    On my first trip to Ireland we were served the most wonderful bread with our lunch that I had ever eaten. I have to say I was amused when I asked our waiter what type of bread it was and he told me that it was soda bread. It was different and more delicious than any other soda bread I had ever eaten. You're right, there were no currants or raisins to be found. I've never added wheat germ to my bread but I will next time as that might just be the missing ingredient I have been looking for.

    Reply
  63. http://freshpours-bartending.com/auto-insurance-in-alice-tx.html
    January 5, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Jag skulle kunna komma pÃ¥ hur mycket till som helst pÃ¥ Tove Jansson. Muminmammans kokbok skulle jag sjÃ¤lv vilja ha t ex men jag tror inte den trycks lÃ¤ngre..

    Reply
  64. http://lareddelgolfo.org/noyes-insurance-shirley-ma.html
    January 5, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    AlguÃ©m quer deixar contactos de quem consiga fazer este tipo de serviÃ§o?Ã‰ que janelas de madeira, jÃ¡ hÃ¡ muitos que as faÃ§am, mas reproduÃ§Ãµes de existentes, actualizadas para vidro duplos, vedantes, ferrangens muitli-ponto, nem por isso.

    Reply
  65. http://freshpours-bartending.com/cheap-car-insurance-for-young-drivers-on-fast-cars.html
    January 6, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Gosh, I wish I would have had that information earlier!

    Reply
  66. http://dougmacdonaldband.com/does-insurance-cover-the-car-or-the-driver.html
    January 6, 2017 at 2:49 am

    A provocative insight! Just what we need!

    Reply
  67. http://wendyandrobbie.com/review-of-prudential-car-insurance.html
    January 6, 2017 at 3:38 am

    That’s really thinking at an impressive level

    Reply
  68. http://wendyandrobbie.com/insurance-on-newly-bought-car.html
    January 6, 2017 at 4:03 am

    Great article, thank you again for writing.

    Reply
  69. http://wendyandrobbie.com/farm-bureau-insurance-gainesville-tx.html
    January 6, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Hey, killer job on that one you guys!

    Reply
  70. http://dougmacdonaldband.com/premium-for-third-party-car-insurance.html
    January 6, 2017 at 8:53 am

    You’re the one with the brains here. I’m watching for your posts.

    Reply
  71. http://mirasierrakhaoyai.com/car-insurance-on-2010-camaro.html
    January 6, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Right on-this helped me sort things right out.

    Reply
  72. http://mirasierrakhaoyai.com/south-carolina-auto-insurance-laws-regulations.html
    January 6, 2017 at 10:40 am

    I can’t believe you’re not playing with me–that was so helpful.

    Reply
  73. http://dougmacdonaldband.com/auto-insurance-brokers-near-me.html
    January 6, 2017 at 11:22 am

    An interesting discussion is worth a comment. I think that you must write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but usually individuals are not sufficient to talk on such topics. To the next. Cheers

    Reply
  74. http://wendyandrobbie.com/bmw-insurance-online.html
    January 6, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Pour Ã©viter un deuxiÃ¨me Irak 91, il faudrait Ã©tablir un Ã©quilibre vÃ©ritable et non fictif entre les deux forces armÃ©es (qui contiennent dÃ©sormais des civiles armÃ©s) et les laisser choisir entre une tuerie vraisemblablement, ou un dialogue poussÃ©e et poussif surement, qui conduirait Ã  la sauvegarde d’une Libye unie.

    Reply
  75. http://startenerfolgreichekreditsuche.top/privatkredit-arbeitslos-prüfung.html
    January 6, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    about 90 minutes ago I wrote a comment about a sentence in JamesonÂ´s reply to “Moods of Norway”. After that I posted it I could see it clearly. I probably did something wrong because the comment placed itself a few comments above the last one. Anyway, now itÂ´s gone. If you deleted it IÂ´m just curious to know why ?

    Reply
  76. http://kreditrechner.pw/direktbank-kredit-zinsen.html
    January 6, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    I’d like to speak to someone about a mortgage Absolutely at the top of my list of hottest chicks EVER. Damn the body is smokin’ and she is fine (to me anyway). OMG. Somebody, Anybody…what is here name?!?!?!?

    Reply
  77. http://grossekreditangebote.info/laptop-kredit-jakarta-selatan.html
    January 6, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    hello!,I like your writing so much! share we communicate more about your post on AOL? I require an expert on this area to solve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Looking forward to see you.

    Reply
  78. http://startenerfolgreichekreditsuche.top/online-kredit-unternehmen.html
    January 6, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Gorgeous post, Toby. My element is water… I feel dehydrated when I’m out of ocean too long. I have a sailboat moment too. I was eighteen years old sailing from Honolulu to Kauai, it was midnight and I was afraid to steer the boat so I hid at the bow in the spinnaker and my finger touched the water. The phosphorescence was magical. No moon but sparkling light in the dark waters. Swish. Swish swish….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV