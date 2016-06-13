مسلسل 7 أرواح – الحلقة الخامسة

June 13, 2016

مسلسل “”7 ارواح”” الحلقة 5 الحلقات كاملة HD مسلسلات رمضان 2016 قناة ON TV, مسلسل 7 ارواح ح5 لـ خالد النبوي – إياد نصار رانيا يوسف – وليد فواز – ريهام حجاج – عبدالله مشرف.
مسلسل “”7 ارواح”” تدور أحداثه حول ضابط شرطة يُلقي القبض علي أحد اهم كبار رجال الدولة بعد تورطه في قتل امرأة، ويتم الحكم عليه بالإعدام، ثم يتقدم ضابط الشرطة باستقالته، وأثناء عودته للمنزل بعد تقدمه بالاستقالة مباشرة، تأتي له مكالمة هاتفية تغيّر مجري حياته حيث تقول السيدة التي تُحدثِّه عبر الهاتف بأنها مازالت علي قيد الحياة وأنه تسبب في إعدام رجل بريء، ليدخل بعدها هذا الضابط في مطاردة مستمرة مع أتباع رجل الدولة الذي حكم عليه بالإعدام.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV