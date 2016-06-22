مسلسل 7 أرواح – الحلقة السادسة عشر (16)

مسلسل “”7 ارواح”” تدور أحداثه حول ضابط شرطة يُلقي القبض علي أحد اهم كبار رجال الدولة بعد تورطه في قتل امرأة، ويتم الحكم عليه بالإعدام، ثم يتقدم ضابط الشرطة باستقالته، وأثناء عودته للمنزل بعد تقدمه بالاستقالة مباشرة، تأتي له مكالمة هاتفية تغيّر مجري حياته حيث تقول السيدة التي تُحدثِّه عبر الهاتف بأنها مازالت علي قيد الحياة وأنه تسبب في إعدام رجل بريء، ليدخل بعدها هذا الضابط في مطاردة مستمرة مع أتباع رجل الدولة الذي حكم عليه بالإعدام.
الحلقة الحادية عشر .. ح16
مسلسل 7 ارواح بطولة خالد النبوي
بمشاركة نخبة من الفنانين (إياد نصار – رانيا يوسف – وليد فواز – ريهام حجاج – عبدالله مشرف وغيرهم من الفنانين)
تأليف محمد سيد بشر
مهندس صوت محمد حسن
مكساج محمد عبد الحسيب
منتج فني محمد المصري
تصميم أزياء/ستايلست نهال المصري
مخرج منفذ محمد سعيد عبد الله
موسيقى تصويرية تامر كروان
مونتاج باهر رشيد
إخراج طارق رفعت.
