مشهد يتكرر بشكل مستمر في الشارع المصري .. مسلسل 7 أرواح – الحلقة السابعة عشر

June 22, 2016

مسلسل “”7 ارواح”” تدور أحداثه حول ضابط شرطة يُلقي القبض علي أحد اهم كبار رجال الدولة بعد تورطه في قتل امرأة، ويتم الحكم عليه بالإعدام، ثم يتقدم ضابط الشرطة باستقالته، وأثناء عودته للمنزل بعد تقدمه بالاستقالة مباشرة، تأتي له مكالمة هاتفية تغيّر مجري حياته حيث تقول السيدة التي تُحدثِّه عبر الهاتف بأنها مازالت علي قيد الحياة وأنه تسبب في إعدام رجل بريء، ليدخل بعدها هذا الضابط في مطاردة مستمرة مع أتباع رجل الدولة الذي حكم عليه بالإعدام.

25 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 12:22 pm

    I truly love your website.. Great colors & theme.
    Did you develop this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m wanting to create my own website and
    want to know where you got this from or what the theme is called.
    Thanks!

    Reply
  2. hey
    December 2, 2016 at 11:26 pm

    Excellent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too excellent. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it wise. I cant wait to read much more from you. This is really a terrific site.|

    Reply
  3. betterscooter.com
    December 5, 2016 at 2:55 pm

    betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/is-betterscooter.com-a-fake-site.html arrivé très rapidement, conforme à cette reproduction. Parfait

    Reply
  4. http://financiteinstitute.com/members/shavonneqvy216/activity/28447/
    December 5, 2016 at 5:39 pm

    Having too much body fat affects your hormokne balance of
    estrogen/ estradiol and testosterone.

    Reply
  5. austin criminal
    December 5, 2016 at 8:37 pm

    you’re in reality a excellent webmaster. The website loading pace is amazing.
    It sort of feels that you are doing any unique trick.

    Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a
    magnificent activity on this topic!

    Reply
  6. http://rdurante.com.br/component/k2/itemlist/user/78726
    December 6, 2016 at 7:08 am

    That is why there are different procedures tto value and assess the neeed for this treatment
    inn guys.

    Reply
  7. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 6, 2016 at 11:42 am

    Every weekend i used to visit this web site, as i want enjoyment, as this this site conations genuinely fastidious funny information too.|

    Reply
  8. attorney works
    December 6, 2016 at 3:31 pm

    I enjoy what you guys tend to be up too. This sort of clever work and
    reporting! Keep up the very good works guys I’ve incorporated
    you guys to my blogroll.

    Reply
  9. http://xglartesaniasecuatorianas.com/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/1279101
    December 8, 2016 at 5:50 am

    Use of testosterone in women has been linked to states like hirsutism and acne, the excessive growth oof
    hair as well as chasnges in cholesterol, frequentloy on tthe face,
    back or chest.

    Reply
  10. vodafone operatore numero
    December 8, 2016 at 11:32 pm

    Le sagome di posta elettronica sono progettate con uno stile che reagisce bene, quindi se usa una sagoma di posta elettronica da un’agenzia di servizio di
    contatto le dimensioni di pulsante si adatteranno per corrispondere allo schermo dell’utente.
    Kissmetrics chiama l’argomento di piega intero un’aringa cremisi
    e dice che è tutto su scrittura di buon duplicato e presentazione delle informazioni bene.
    Da scelta di parola a dimensioni di pulsante, la schermatura deve dirLe quale telefonata dell’azione risuona insieme della Sua base di clientela.
    Non dicendo che il servizio di cliente eccellente non è
    richiesto da qualcuno che funziona in un deposito al minuto o un ristorante,
    comunque l’esperienza è diversa. Quando credo di
    ospitalità e servizio di cliente penso che sono simili, ma piuttosto diversi naturalmente.
    o forse un ristorante o un negozio mai il cliente deve provare felice quando
    partono. È importante capire la differenza tra ospitalità di
    cliente e servizio, ma anche capire come dare wow l’esperienza in qualsiasi affari di cui sarà una parte.
    Per esempio quando immagazzino a un deposito al minuto aspetto il sostegno di cliente eccellente
    o perfino il servizio di cliente tipico.

    Reply
  11. tax lawyer
    December 10, 2016 at 6:28 pm

    Very soon this site will be famous among all blog visitors, due to it’s nice posts

    Reply
  12. work at home
    December 11, 2016 at 1:09 am

    Thanks for your personal marvelous posting!
    I truly enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author.
    I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back someday.
    I want to encourage that you continue your great job, have a nice afternoon!

    Reply
  13. insurance rewards
    December 11, 2016 at 1:25 am

    Appreciate this post. Will try it out.

    Reply
  14. skilled nursing facilities
    December 13, 2016 at 2:15 am

    You are so awesome! I don’t suppose I’ve truly read something like that before.

    So good to find somebody with a few original thoughts on this topic.
    Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This web site is one thing that is required on the
    web, someone with some originality!

    Reply
  15. audio book industry
    December 16, 2016 at 10:55 pm

    This information is priceless. Where can I find out more?

    Reply
  16. online business motivation
    December 17, 2016 at 2:02 pm

    Since the admin of this web site is working, no hesitation very
    shortly it will be well-known, due to its quality contents.

    Reply
  17. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 18, 2016 at 6:14 am

    You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation but I in finding this topic to be
    really one thing that I believe I’d by no means understand.
    It kind of feels too complicated and very huge for me. I’m taking a look forward to your
    subsequent submit, I will try to get the grasp of it!

    Reply
  18. Erna
    December 20, 2016 at 12:51 pm

    What’s up i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read this paragraph
    i thought i could also make comment due to this brilliant piece
    of writing.

    Reply
  19. stink bugs
    December 20, 2016 at 3:18 pm

    It’s actually a cool and helpful piece of info. I’m happy
    that you simply shared this helpful info with
    us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you
    for sharing.

    Reply
  20. dodge ram ecm codes
    December 20, 2016 at 6:56 pm

    Every weekend i used to visit this site, as i want enjoyment, since this this web page conations genuinely
    fastidious funny data too.

    Reply
  21. dodge ram computer replacement
    December 21, 2016 at 6:13 am

    My family every time say that I am wasting my time here at web, however I know I
    am getting knowledge everyday by reading such pleasant articles or
    reviews.

    Reply
  22. Ezra
    December 21, 2016 at 12:58 pm

    Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
    Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?

    I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
    Cheers

    Reply
  23. Marcel
    December 22, 2016 at 12:07 am

    That is very attention-grabbing, You are an excessively professional blogger.

    I’ve joined your feed and stay up for looking for more of your magnificent post.
    Additionally, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks

    Reply
  24. Latrice
    December 22, 2016 at 2:29 am

    Hey There. I discovered your weblog the usage of msn. That is a really well written article.

    I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read extra of your helpful info.
    Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.

    Reply
  25. Krystle
    December 23, 2016 at 3:38 am

    I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought
    this post was great. I do not know who you are but
    definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you are
    not already 😉 Cheers!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV