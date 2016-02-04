مصر تقفز 3 مراكز فى تصنيف الفيفا.. وتراجع الجزائر وكوت ديفوار

February 4, 2016

567c0b80d9fce2264wbwrttrb97_1450969983

 

قفز المنتخب المصرى ثلاث مراكز فى التصنيف الشهرى الصادر اليوم، الخميس، من الاتحاد الدولى لكرة القدم “فيفا”، ليحتل المركز الـ 55 عالمياً بدلاً من المركز الـ 58 الذى احتله الشهر الماضى.
 وحل المنتخب المصرى فى المركز الثامن على صعيد المنتخبات الأفريقية، ليتواجد فى التصنيف الثانى قبل قرعة التصفيات الافريقية المؤهلة لبطولة كأس العالم 2018 بروسيا المحدد لها 24 يونيو المقبل.

 

3 comments

  1. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 31, 2016 at 10:03 pm

    We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our
    community. Your web site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire group can be
    grateful to you.

    Reply
  2. dodge stratus computer problems
    January 2, 2017 at 2:50 am

    I really like what you guys tend to be up too.

    This type of clever work and reporting! Keep up the good works
    guys I’ve added you guys to my blogroll.

    Reply
  3. vozickar.com
    January 12, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem with your website in web explorer, would
    check this? IE nonetheless is the market chief and a big component of people will pass over
    your magnificent writing due to this problem.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV