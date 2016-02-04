مصر تقفز 3 مراكز فى تصنيف الفيفا.. وتراجع الجزائر وكوت ديفوار

قفز المنتخب المصرى ثلاث مراكز فى التصنيف الشهرى الصادر اليوم، الخميس، من الاتحاد الدولى لكرة القدم “فيفا”، ليحتل المركز الـ 55 عالمياً بدلاً من المركز الـ 58 الذى احتله الشهر الماضى.
وحل المنتخب المصرى فى المركز الثامن على صعيد المنتخبات الأفريقية، ليتواجد فى التصنيف الثانى قبل قرعة التصفيات الافريقية المؤهلة لبطولة كأس العالم 2018 بروسيا المحدد لها 24 يونيو المقبل.
We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our
community. Your web site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire group can be
grateful to you.
I really like what you guys tend to be up too.
This type of clever work and reporting! Keep up the good works
guys I’ve added you guys to my blogroll.
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem with your website in web explorer, would
check this? IE nonetheless is the market chief and a big component of people will pass over
your magnificent writing due to this problem.