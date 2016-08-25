مقادير “لقمة القاضي ”
1 كيلو دقيق
2 م.ك خميرة فورية
1م.ك سكر
ذرة ملح – ماء دافىء
2م.ك نشا
زيت للقلي
شربات
1بيضة
مطبخ ON .. طريقة عمل “لقمة القاضي” مع الشيف #ريهام_الديدي
مقادير “لقمة القاضي ”
