معد برنامج ”أخر كلام“ يؤكد استقرارحالة يسري فودة

أكد سيد ترك الصحفي بالمصري اليوم ومعد برنامج “أخر كلام” أنه تم أخذ عينات من الدم من الإعلامي يسري فودة لعمل بعض الفحوصات الطبية، حيث أكد أن النتائج ستظهربعد ساعات ،مشيراً الى استقرار حالتة الصحية ، حيث قال أنه شعر ببعض التعب أثناء الإعداد لحلقة اليوم التي كان من المقرر أن يستضيف فيها دكتور عمرو حمزاوي وأشار ترك في مداخلة هاتفية للإعلامي جابر القرموطي اليوم أنه تم نقله إلى مستشفى دار الفؤاد وأفاد الطبيب المعالج أنه يعاني من إنخفاض في الضغط.
نقل يسري فوده لمستشفى دار الفؤاد لارتفاع مفاجئ بضغط الدم قبل ميعاد الحلقة بساعتين
— sayed torky (@torkyat) January 28, 2014
