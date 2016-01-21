مفتي الجمهورية يدين حادث الهرم الإرهابي ويدعو إلى التكاتف لمواجهة الإرهاب ودحره

January 21, 2016

327

 

أدان فضيلة الأستاذ الدكتور شوقي علام – مفتي الجمهورية – التفجير الإرهابي الغادر بمنطقة الهرم والتي أودت بحياة ستة أفراد وإصابة نحو ستة عشر آخرين، داعيًا جموع المصريين إلى الصمود في مواجهة الإرهاب الأسود مشدداً أنه لن ينال من وحدة وقوة المصريين، أو يؤثر على أمن واستقرار الوطن وسلامة مواطنيه.

وأكد مفتي الجمهورية على حرمة تلك الأعمال الإرهابية والتي تودي بحياة الأبرياء، والتي حرمها الله أشد تحريم فقال: (مَن قَتَلَ نَفْساً بِغَيْرِ نَفْسٍ أَوْ فَسَادٍ فِى ٱلأرْضِ فَكَأَنَّمَا قَتَلَ ٱلنَّاسَ جَمِيعاً وَمَنْ أَحْيَـٰهَا فَكَأَنَّمَا أَحْيَا النَّاسَ جَمِيعاً) مطالبًا المصريين بالتكاتف والتعاون مع أجهزة الدولة المختلفة لدحر الإرهاب وإحباط مخططاته الرامية إلى سفك دماء المصريين وتقويض أمنهم ومستقبلهم

وأضاف مفتى الجمهورية، أن هؤلاء الإرهابيين مثل السرطان الخبيث الذي يجب استئصاله حتى تستقيم مصالح البلاد والعباد ونخلص الوطن من أضراره وشروره

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV