مفوض الهجرة الأوروبي: خطة الاتحاد الأوروبي لإدارة أزمة اللاجئين غير ناجحة

قال مفوض الهجرة في الاتحاد الأوروبي ديميتريس أفراموبولوس إن خطة الاتحاد الذي يضم في عضويته 28 دولة في إدارة أزمة اللاجئين لا تؤتي ثمارها، مضيفا أن الفشل سيكون له عواقب وخيمة على الوحدة الأوروبية، حسبما أفادت صحيفة “يو إس إيه توداي” الأمريكية.
وأخبر أفراموبولوس، نواب الاتحاد الأوروبي في بروكسل، إن “الوضع يزداد سوءا، وأن الخطط لم تثمر النتائج المتوقعة“،
وأعادت الصحيفة إلى الأذهان – في سياق تقرير بثته على موقعها الإلكتروني اليوم الجمعة – أن الاتحاد الأوروبي كشف عن إجراءات من شأنها توزيع توطين 160 ألف لاجئ في الدول الأعضاء لتخفيف العبء الثقيل على اليونان وإيطاليا، حيث يصل معظم الفارين من العنف في سوريا والعراق ومناطق الصراع الأخرى ، ومع ذلك، لم يتم إرسال سوى أقل من 300 لاجئ إلى دول أخرى في إطار الخطة، وفقا لبيانات الاتحاد الأوروبي.
وأضاف أفراموبولوس أنه لا يتم معالجة أزمة اللاجئين الوافدين الجدد إلى اليونان وإيطاليا بالسرعة الكافية، حيث أن الدول الموقعة على الخطة لم توفر للاجئين سوى بضع آلاف من الأماكن لاستقبالهم، فضلا عن توقف الاتفاق الذي تم التوصل إليه مع تركيا – حيث تقطعت السبل بـ 2 مليون سوري – لإرسال اللاجئين مباشرة من العاصمة التركية أنقرة إلى دول الاتحاد الأوروبي أيضا.
وأخطر أفراموبولوس، البرلمان الأوروبي بأنه لا يزال هناك ما يصل إلى 4 آلاف لاجئ يصلون يوميا إلى اليونان، ومع ذلك تقوم ألمانيا والسويد والدنمارك والنمسا بتشديد الرقابة على الحدود، مشيرا إلى أن الدول لا تعيد معظم المهاجرين الذين لم يتمكنوا من الحصول على حق اللجوء، الذي يُمنح لهؤلاء الفارين من الحرب والاضطهاد.
