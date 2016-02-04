مقتل زعيم تنظيم داعش باليمن فى هجوم بطائرة بدون طيار

قال سكان ومسؤولون إن زعيم تنظيم داعش فى اليمن قتل فى هجوم بطائرة بدون طيار فى وقت مبكر اليوم الخميس.
وأضافوا أن الغارة استهدفت سيارة كانت تقل جلال بلعيدى واثنين من مساعديه على طريق بين بلدتى زنجبار وشقراء فى جنوب اليمن.
وأعلن مصدر أمنى مقتل ستة أشخاص رجح أنهم من أعضاء تنظيم القاعدة الخميس فى غارة لطائرة بدون طيار نسبت إلى الولايات المتحدة.
Remarkable issues here. I’m very satisfied to look your article.
Thanks so much and I am taking a look ahead to
contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
I’m not sure why but this web site is loading extremely slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.|
Also, because other procedures in the body cease to operate as an outcome of you manipoulating your testosterone
levels through testosterone injections, the treatment benefits begin to
decline, andd all the feel good” scenarios you were
experiencing come to a dead stop.
Great Post KEEP IT UP I’ve been using for a long time and I still get butirefltes when that little smiley shows his face. I got one from the internet by searching on Google HOME CHECK OVULATION TEST KIT it was great!
Awesome you should think of something like that
Very valid, pithy, succinct, and on point. WD.
Action requires knowledge, and now I can act!
We wish to thank you again for the wonderful ideas you gave Jeremy when preparing her post-graduate research and, most importantly, pertaining to providing each in the ideas in a blog post. Offered we had been aware of one’s weblog a year ago, we may possibly have been saved the pointless measures we were implementing. Thank you pretty much.
Another reason to vehemently be opposed to OWG. OWG army will be the cause of this war not religion. Man’s lust for power starts all these wars. That is why I pray the USA will not participate! Its going to happen no doubt but I pray the Eagle gets to play a heroic part in all of this. Would that not be wonderful?!
"She must be beyond horrible. Remember, this is the state that judges upheld another judge's decision to execute when the judge fell asleep during the trial. This is the state that judges upheld executing mentally retarded people. It is these same judges who brought charges against her. She is THAT bad!"Well Jody, they did call her Judge "Killer".Hi Makaii, thanks for being so quick on the link draw for me.
Resepnya bener kok. Sour cream itu rasanya lebih mirip Yoghurt, agak asam. Kalo cream cheese itu soft cheese. Kalau sour cream gak ada, bisa diganti yoghurt plain.
Many of these covers look amateurish. I like “King Queen Knave” and “The Eye”. The rest look like teenage artwork to me. I’m sure that’s supposed to be part of the appeal… but I don’t know.
This makes everything so completely painless.
Again P tries to steer conversation away from the issue. Newspaper endorsements while nice, Thave little effect on elections. The point is that Christie, not Corzine asked for the debates.Why would any candidate who’s ahead in the polls riisk an open debate? And why would the guy who is behind in the polls put off a debate? Hmmmmm. I’d guess internal polls of both candidates show a change in momentum. Stay tuned for more poll data.
Shoot, who would have thought that it was that easy?
I really enjoy these articles concerning money and ways to save. As a 32 year old, it is so hard to break old habits. But I have found that with your tips I am getting better.. Here is to 2011..
Finding this post. It’s just a big piece of luck for me.
THE MORE OUR LEADERS TRY TO SAVE AND SAVE NIGERIANS STOLEN MONEY MENT FOR GOOD ROADS, HOSPITAL, ETC, THE MORE ALARM LIKE THIS GO THEY BLOW ACORDING TO LATE FELA, THIS WILL SARVED AS A SERIOUS WARNING FOR THEM AND FOR THE UPCOMING GOVERNORS AND OTHER GOVERMENT OFFICIALS BOTH FEDRAL AND STATE, NIGERIANS GO BETTER WHEN OUR LEADERS CHANGE TO SARVED WELL AND NOT TO STIL PUBLIC FEDRAL OR STATE FOUND,
Appendix carry has one over riding issue for me – "never let your muzzle cover anything your not willing to destroy". No issues about the handgun being in the holster, but the placing for the handgun in and out bothers me. I know two solid gun guys who had true ADs reholstering. WV – you've got to be kidding me – "codwor" – how apt. Needs an "s" after the "r". :DAl T.
Thanks for the information. This saved me a headache for sure. It doesn’t work with the masses. I might as well sell kitchen knives to stay at home house wives if I were going to do this.
Thanks for the great info dog I owe you biggity.
In the immortal words of Billy Idol (on herpes — he has HSV2), “Just give it to each other and get on with it.”I also agree with the first poster. You probably have been exposed already, as most people have. I used to freak about it all the time. Now I have HSV2… never did get HSV1 even though I kissed hundreds literally of people!
That’s really thinking out of the box. Thanks!
Estas amuze Ä‰ar Äuste la uzado de centralizitaj servoj faciligas al iu ajn(Ä‰u esperanta organizo Ä‰u entrepreno) kontroli vin kaj kion vi faras dum vi estas enreta, Ä‰io estas en unu sama loko Ä‰u povus esti pli facile..kaj nun programoj kiel openSentry eÄ‰ pli faciligas la aferon.kaj forgesu privatecon..en centralizitaj servoj la viaj datenoj ne plu estas viaj datenoj..mi invitas legi |
My chihuahua (tinkerbell)she hates baths everytime she sees a towel she knowa its bath time and she gets scared as in shaking and accidently poops i dont know why
Hi Thomas,darf man fÃ¼r den ganzen Tag keinen Zucker zu sich nehmen oder nur abends?Aber Vollkornprodukte darf man abends essen oder?[]
At last, someone who comes to the heart of it all
Ai sim… Da ultima vez que os vi ao vivo aqui em Sampa fiquei bestificado. Quando tocaram The Clansman achei que o mundo ia acabar. E olha que nem Ã© um claaaaaasico deles.Na hora do Run to the hills o mundo realmente acabou.A melhor banda de heavy metal do mundo!Up the irons!
somaalia waa somalia ninkii is dhahaya waa somaliland been ayuu u sheegayaa naftiisa wana sax in ay isku dhiban waxaan ka imaaday Mugadisho hada ay kudhahaan waxaa tahay xamaraawi ayaga ayaa isku yaqana laakin waa arkeen baahida ay uqabaan xamar hadiiba looga xiray sharcigoodii kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkU codee: 2 0
936cefMany thanks for posting this, It?s just what I used to be researching for on bing. I?d a lot relatively hear opinions from an individual, slightly than a company internet page, that?s why I like blogs so significantly. Many thanks!19bb
Takk for hyggelig kommentar pÃ¥ bloggen min! – selv om jeg ikke hadde rukket Ã¥ publisere N-en (men nÃ¥ er det gjort).SÃ¥nn sÃ¸t historie om nabojenta. Du har sÃ¥nn blogg som man blir i godt humÃ¸r av Ã¥ lese. Og hvilken spennende tid du selv nÃ¥ er midt oppe i! Jeg Ã¸nsker deg veldig lykke til!
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is great, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about Alongamento traz prazer e faz bem ÃƒÂ saÃƒÂºde | Vittalisa .
You’ve got it in one. Couldn’t have put it better.
Focused Purpose, Please do NOT grammatically INcorrect Grinder. The sentence, "My wife is an attorney with more education than I." was indeed correct according to traditional grammar rules. The prepositional phrase was "with more education". It was followed by the comparison "than I" which is short for "than I have". Since "than me" is most commonly used nowadays, it has become an acceptable norm. You, however, should become acquainted with the shift key on your keyboard and learn to capitalize letters as appropriate.
Grade A stuff. I’m unquestionably in your debt.
The forum is a brighter place thanks to your posts. Thanks!
What a information of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious know-how about unexpected feelings.
Wonderful post but I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this topic?
I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little
bit further. Appreciate it!
When some one searches for his essential thing, thus he/she wishes to be available that in detail,
so that thing is maintained over here.
For the love of God, keep writing these artslcei.
Yes, we will be doing different lessons on grouping into categories within the next two weeks. I will be setting up things that can be grouped in different ways to try and see how many she can come up with on her own and (if needed) prompting her to see things in alternate ways. I had planned on doing colors and shapes, etc. I love your idea about grouping them by material. I’ll definitely be adding that to our lesson. Thanks! I’ll try and remember to do a follow-up post when we do.
Normally I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice post.
Unparalleled accuracy, unequivocal clarity, and undeniable importance!
almost their entire market is baby boomers.It’ll be interesting to see what happens to the entire motorcycle industry over the next 10 years. The V-twin fad will probably fade as the baby boomers do. The whole OCC chopper and tattoo thing will be gone as well too. Good riddance. Those bikes are for poseurs. You wouldn’t want to ride on one of those for more than 1/2 hour.
Wonderful items from you, man. I really like what you’ve broughthere, really like what you are saying and the way in which by whichyou say it. I cant wait to read more from you. That is really a terrific site.
tout Ã fait d’accord avec toic’est aussi mes deux rÃ©fÃ©rencesbien que je prenne encore peu de temps pour jardinermais au moins j’en parle Ã mon entourageet en attendant j’en rÃªve ! c’est bien aussi …
Hey would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a honest price? Thank you, I appreciate it!
gluteus (9)-The Magpies will take Man U on opening day, win 5-6 on the trot, have 30 points by Boxing Day and qualify for Europa League.“Cheer up Roy Keane,Oh what can it mean,To a sad mackems bastard,And a shit football team”Go you Toon!!!!
You are so awesome for helping me solve this mystery.
O Bertotti captou muito bem a essÃªncia da questÃ£o, ligando organizaÃ§Ã£o e polÃtica, de forma viva. Estou de pleno acordo com ele quanto Ã centralidade das duas proposiÃ§Ãµes organizativas apontadas.
ÃÂ”ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‚Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¸ÃÂ¹:ÃÂ”ÃÂ°ÃÂ²ÃÂ°ÃÂ¹Ã‘Â‚ÃÂµ ÃÂ²Ã‘ÂÃ‘ÂŽ ÃÂ¶ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â€Ã‘ÂƒÃ‘ÂŽÃ‘Â‰Ã‘ÂƒÃ‘ÂŽ Ã‘ÂÃÂ»ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‚Ã‘Âƒ ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ°ÃÂ²ÃÂ¸ÃÂ¼ Ã‘Â€ÃÂ°ÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼, ÃÂµÃ‘ÂÃÂ»ÃÂ¸ ÃÂ½ÃÂµ ÃÂ±Ã‘ÂƒÃÂ´ÃÂµÃÂ¼ Ã‘ÂÃ‘ÂÃÂ°Ã‘Â‚Ã‘ÂŒ, ÃÂ° ÃÂ±Ã‘ÂƒÃÂ´ÃÂµÃÂ¼ ÃÂ²ÃÂºÃÂ»ÃÂ°ÃÂ´Ã‘Â‹ÃÂ²ÃÂ°Ã‘Â‚Ã‘ÂŒ ÃÂ² ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¼,ÃÂµÃ‘ÂÃ‘Â‚Ã‘ÂŒ ÃÂ²ÃÂ¾ÃÂ·ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¶ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚Ã‘ÂŒ ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¶ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‚Ã‘ÂŒ ÃÂºÃÂ°ÃÂº ÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŽÃÂ´Ã‘ÂÃÂ¼, ÃÂ½ÃÂµ ÃÂ·ÃÂ°ÃÂ²ÃÂ¸Ã‘ÂÃÂµÃ‘Â‚Ã‘ÂŒ ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‚ Ã‘Â‡ÃÂ¸ÃÂ½Ã‘ÂƒÃ‘ÂˆÃ‘ÂŒ,ÃÂ±ÃÂ°ÃÂ½ÃÂºÃÂ¸Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¾ÃÂ² ÃÂ¸ ÃÂ¿Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‡ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â… ÃÂ·ÃÂ°ÃÂ¶Ã‘Â€ÃÂ°ÃÂ²Ã‘ÂˆÃÂ¸Ã‘Â…Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â Ã‘ÂÃÂ»ÃÂ¸ÃÂ¼ÃÂµÃÂ½Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¾ÃÂ².
Amelija – tamstos komentarai kupini katalikiÅ¡kos dvasios, dievo meilÄ—s ir atlaidumo . Jums Ä¯ rankas kalaÅ¡nikovÄ…, kryÅ¾iÅ³ ir – Ä¯ PalestinÄ…! PaÅ¾intÅ³ netikÄ—liai dievo malonÄ™ . Ir ratams lengviau paliktÅ³.
Hey hey hey, take a gander at what’ you’ve done
I told my grandmother how you helped. She said, “bake them a cake!”
Great cards Lynn! Love the fun shape of the first one and how the card first in the pocket – so many great details! And the second is so cute. Love those half pints and the little flags too.
Apple now has Rhapsody as an app, which is a great start, but it is currently hampered by the inability to store locally on your iPod, and has a dismal 64kbps bit rate. If this changes, then it will somewhat negate this advantage for the Zune, but the 10 songs per month will still be a big plus in Zune Pass’ favor.
Som 65:a och skåning uttalar jag självklart deja vu med vykorts-y. Skulle jag uttala det på något annat sätt skulle det kännas tillgjort (för mej i alla fall). Men förutom y:et uttalar jag deja som 'deschja', vilket säkert kan förklaras med min dialekt.
Yep, I have Oral Allergy Syndrome & am allergic to bananas, kiwi, mango & pineapple. I tried avocado last month & seemed to get a very light reaction but not sure on that one yet. However, it’s the last fruit in my little group, so it’s probably out
Isto se aplica bem a policia Brasileira, a actual Ã© bem pior e bem mais opressora que a dos tempos do regime militar, e alem de tudo Ã© inerte.Em se tratando de bater, eles dÃ£o show, Ã© muitas porrada, agora quando eles fazem revindicaÃ§Ã£o de melhores salÃ¡rios, ai pode tudo, balbÃºrdia geral. Nesse caso [viva a ditadura]OBs. Mais sÃ³ neste caso, em geral Deus nos livre!
That kind of thinking shows you’re on top of your game
Do you have more great articles like this one?
Maroto! SÃ³ um detalhe: acho que & dentro de um bloco prÃ© nÃ£o funciona… (segundo trecho de cÃ³digo de “Um bloco que chega, um bloco que vai”).Outra coisa: init nÃ£o age sobre o *objeto* criado (instÃ¢ncia)? O que aquele + estÃ¡ fazendo na frente do init? Ou eu boiei total? (na parte onde vocÃª mostra cÃ³digo Objective-C)
That’s a posting full of insight!
Thanks for your comment. So true Marcel, but the small intimate groups are never to be run like a miniature large corporate meeting. The focus must be on allowing the members of the body step into their divine purpose. We will then experience a fresh and exciting time of ministry and intimacy.
whoah this weblog is great i really like reading your posts.
Keep up the great work! You know, many people are looking round for this information, you can help them greatly.
A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment.
There’s no doubt that that you need to write more on this issue, it
may not be a taboo matter but generally people don’t speak about these topics.
To the next! Kind regards!!
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as
I provide credit and sources back to your blog? My blog
is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my users would genuinely benefit from some of the information you present here.
Please let me know if this okay with you. Many thanks!
Hello There. I found your weblog the use of msn. This
is a very well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read extra of your useful info.
Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also pay a quick visit this weblog
on regular basis to get updated from latest gossip.
Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it
helped me out much. I am hoping to provide one thing back and help others like you helped me.
Having read this I thought it was extremely enlightening.
I appreciate you finding the time and effort
to put this information together. I once again find myself spending
a significant amount of time both reading and commenting.
But so what, it was still worth it!
I read this post completely on the topic of the
comparison of newest and previous technologies,
it’s awesome article.
I really like what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and reporting!
Keep up the superb works guys I’ve added you guys
to my blogroll.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?
Me and this article, sitting in a tree, L-R—E-NAI-N-G!
obviously like your web-site but you have to test the spelling on several of your posts.
Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding
it very bothersome to tell the reality however I’ll certainly come back again.
Ahaa, its fastidious conversation about this paragraph here at this
blog, I have read all that, so now me also commenting here.
Hi there would you mind stating which blog platform
you’re using? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but
I’m having a difficult time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems
different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Howdy! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us
so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Excellent blog and wonderful design.
Since the admin of this web site is working, no hesitation very quickly it will
be well-known, due to its quality contents.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this
blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem
on my end or if it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching
for car virus-free
Hello great website! Does running a blog like this require a
massive amount work? I have no understanding of computer programming however I
had been hoping to start my own blog in the
near future. Anyhow, should you have any suggestions or
techniques for new blog owners please share. I understand this is off topic nevertheless I just needed to ask.
Many thanks!
Hi there! This blog post could not be written much better!
Reading through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept talking about this. I am going to forward this post to him.
Fairly certain he’ll have a very good read. Many thanks for sharing!
Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would
be okay. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice
while you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a weblog website?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I were tiny bit
acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear
concept
I used to be recommended this blog by way of my cousin. I
am not sure whether this submit is written through him as nobody
else recognize such targeted approximately my difficulty.
You’re incredible! Thanks!
It’s wonderful that you are getting thoughts from this
paragraph as well as from our dialogue made at this place.
Hi there to every one, since I am truly eager of reading this website’s post
to be updated daily. It includes nice material.
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular article!
It’s the little changes which will make the most important changes.
Many thanks for sharing!
I thughot finding this would be so arduous but it’s a breeze!
I told my kids we’d play after I found what I needed. Damnit.
Very interesting. I’ve heard and read of Buddhist practicing dying, and gave it some thought several times. Never seemed to get much out of it. I’m sure overcoming the fear of death would be very empowering.Thanks for the ideas.Dan Garner
Please keep throwing these posts up they help tons.
Big help, big help. And superlative news of course.
I stand agreed. I am angry alongside, with every right.I am espescially angry, that in my “African American Leadership for Change” no one is angry. I’m tired of talking about, socialism, coalescense, the past.I want to talk about how my cousin in DC told me she wanted to live in Virginia, because it would be nice to “not having to worry about dying.”
J'ai jamais "FEUILLEE" un dico marocain, mais y z'Ã©crives pÃ´ des SMS lÃ -bas, mais des "Msemmens" . . .Comment y z'Ã©crivent "texto" ?Ciaooooooooooooooooooooo
Hats off to whoever wrote this up and posted it.
Giu!a sznob rÃ¡kok engem is ÃrÃ¡sra kÃ©sztettek. Biztos CSAK armaniban Ã¶ltÃ¶nyben hajlandÃ³k jÃ¡rni.A kicsi, fÅ‘tt fagyasztottat sztem csak kiengedni Ã©rdemes, melegÃteni nemMetrÃ³ban is van friss rÃ¡k, bÃ¡r ott mostanÃ¡ban csak tigrisgarnÃ©la farok, szÃ©p nagyok, (bocs), de elÃ©g drÃ¡ga 5600 kÃ¶rÃ¼l
Aye, praise indeed. I had 3 under 4 and I feel your pain. I always opted to get out of the house and just take the cranky-pants witching hour ('cos, let's face it, witching hour sux whatever you do.)
ChÃ¨re Nanou,Merci pour ce coaching rÃ©gulier! Je me rends compte que cela me ait vraiment du bien de lire tes conseils. En lisant le 3iÃ¨me secret de « comment se faire des amis » je me disais ..c’est vraiment chouette et de me demander mais qu’est-ce qui est plus important : l’arrivÃ©e ou le chemin …?J’ai comme une de rÃ©ponse et vous?Belle soirÃ©e ou journÃ©eCatherine
Att lyssnaren tittar mig i Ã¶gonen, alternativt nÃ¥got objekt som jag talar om/pekar pÃ¥. Kommer med smÃ¥ frÃ¥gor dÃ¥ och dÃ¥, om t.ex. detaljer.Uttrycker smÃ¥ ”uh-huh”, ”mhm”, ”mm, okej” dÃ¥ och dÃ¥ fÃ¶r att visa att denne fortfarande lyssnar.
3:09 amBabies cry for food, warmth, and diaper changes…as well as for bonding and communicating.Therefore, I am not "crying like a baby". I thought you were brighter than that…I gave you too much credit.Peace.~agape2010~
I have been browsing online greater than three a long time today, yet I never identified any interesting article like yours. It can be pretty well worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet is going to be much more useful than previously.
Such a deep answer! GD&RVVF
I hate my life but at least this makes it bearable.
I agree wholeheartedly. Since study details are rarely disclosed in journalism, linking to source material is a simple, clear way to build credibility and allow those readers who are interested to delve deeper into the research.
There’s a terrific amount of knowledge in this article!
Private sharing is now much, much more difficult and on top of that there is a new limitation on the number of "sharing events" allowed, which isn't detailed anywhere I can find.Honestly, either the developer who made this "enhancement" didn't know what he was doing, or, this is intentional on YouTube's part to discourage private video's without publicly doing so. Unfortunately, I'm guessing it is the latter.Please bring back the old system for private sharing without the limitations.
Stacy, you are in luck…the first Zomblog is free today. So you can check it out without shelling out any dough. And yes, I am a big believer of the “slow down” mantra. It will save a lot of grief later and makes the indie scene healthier in the long run.
I’m not quite sure how to say this; you made it extremely easy for me!
Too many compliments too little space, thanks!
ÄŒendo, nezdÃ¡ se mi, Å¾e byste zde psal jedno a totÃ©Å¾. OvÅ¡em, hÃ¡jil jste jeden smÄ›r se kterÃ½m nesouhlasÃm, ale konkrÃ©tnÃmi pÅ™ipomÃnkami k rÅ¯znÃ½m tÃ©matÅ¯m. MonotematiÄnost a nezajÃmavost byla problÃ©mem Mr NejedlÃ©ho ne VÃ¡s.
Beautiful bracelets and beautiful thoughts! … I am also trying to contribute with a handmade bracelet, viking knit … I want to do it with my heart, as a memory of my mother,for emigrants from Sweden and to all who need a warm caring.Thank you for telling about this.” Take care of your life, now it’s your time on earth.” – Vilhelm Moberg, Swedish writer.Take Care,Yvonne
At this point, I'm quite content letting somebody else make the patterns, but who knows down the road? ;)The big question, though, Nina, is…. has your mum made that Hipster for you yet??? 😉
In Dev, I have enabled flag "Compact Navigation :Adds a "Hide the toolbar entry to the tabstrip's context menu. Use this to toggle between always displaying the toolbar (default) and only opening it as a drop down box as needed."But how do I access Chrome extensions, and the Home button ? Both Chrome extensions and Home button, are very important.
Serverdrop, Ã¨ vero quello che dici.Ma su un pc del genere Win2000 sarebbe andato alla grande (prima che mi aggrediate… sono un linuxiano anche io! Anzi DOPPIO linuxiano, ne ho due funzionanti e in uso…)