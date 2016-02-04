مقتل زعيم تنظيم داعش باليمن فى هجوم بطائرة بدون طيار

February 4, 2016

قال سكان ومسؤولون إن زعيم تنظيم داعش فى اليمن قتل فى هجوم بطائرة بدون طيار فى وقت مبكر اليوم الخميس.
 وأضافوا أن الغارة استهدفت سيارة كانت تقل جلال بلعيدى واثنين من مساعديه على طريق بين بلدتى زنجبار وشقراء فى جنوب اليمن.
وأعلن مصدر أمنى مقتل ستة أشخاص رجح أنهم من أعضاء تنظيم القاعدة الخميس فى غارة لطائرة بدون طيار نسبت إلى الولايات المتحدة.

