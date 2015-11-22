مقتل مدني بهجوم مسلح جنوبي بغداد

November 22, 2015

4

مقتل مدني بهجوم مسلح جنوبي بغداد

أفاد مصدر في الشرطة، الجمعة، بأن انتحاري استهدف تجمعا للقوات الامنية بعد انفجار العبوة التي استهدفت مصلين في اليوسفية جنوبي بغداد، مشيرا الى سقوط قتلى وجرحى.

وقال المصدر في حديث لـ السومرية نيوز، إن “عبوة ناسفة انفجرت، اليوم، قرب حسينية الامام الرضا (ع) في منطقة اليوسفية جنوبي بغداد”، مشيرا الى ان “انتحاريا يرتدي حزاما ناسفا فجر نفسه بعد مجيء القوات الامنية وتجمعهم قرب مكان الحادث قرب الحسينية”.

