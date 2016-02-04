مقتل 11 من مليشيات الحوثيين وصالح فى تعز

أعلنت مصادر المقاومة الشعبية فى تعز باليمن مقتل 11 من عناصر مليشيات الحوثيين وعلى عبدالله صالح، فضلا عن إصابة العشرات فى الاشتباكات التى وقعت فى جبهات القتال بتعز وقصف طائرات دول التحالف العربى لمواقعهم. وذكر المركز الإعلامى للمجلس العسكرى بتعز الخميس، أن 7 من عناصر المقاومة أصيبوا فى الاشتباكات، فيما أوضحت المصادر أن الطائرات استهدفت مواقع للمليشيات بمعسكر التشريفات جنوب القصر الجمهورى، ومنطقة الكمب شرق المدينة، ومنطقة الطمر بموزع غربا ومنزل أحد الموالين للحوثيين.
