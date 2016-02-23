“مميش” يفتتح جدول اعمال اليوم الثانى لمؤتمر “الفرص والتحديات”

February 23, 2016

900x450_uploads,2016,02,23,9090d7b4fb

 

افتتح الفريق مهاب مميش، رئيس هيئة قناة السويس ، الثلاثاء، جدول أعمال اليوم الثاني للمؤتمر العالمي الأول لقناة السويس «الفرص والتحديات» المقام بإحدى فنادق القاهرة.
وبدأت وقائع الجلسات بورش عمل يشارك فيها خبراء النقل البحري في مصر والعالم، وأصحاب وملاك السفن والتوكيلات الملاحية، ويهدف المؤتمر إلى الوصول للمعوقات التي تواجه النقل البحرى في العالم، وما تقوم به قناة السويس من خدمات للملاحة العالمية.

