منتخب 2000 يواجه الإمارات وديا اليوم

February 18, 2016

696_435_369_1455771638

 

يخوض اليوم منتخب مصر مواليد 2000 بقيادة عمرو أنور، أولى مبارياته الودية أمام نظيره الإماراتى بالإمارات، فى إطار استعدادات الفراعنة الصغار لتصفيات أمم افريقيا للناشئين 2017.
 
وتضم بعثة الفراعنة الصغار المتواجدة فى الإمارات 22 لاعبا هم مصطفى شوبير وعبد الرحمن سمير ومحمد حسام النجار ومحمد مصطفى شاور وضياء وحيد وحازم فرغلى ومحمد رضا حجازى ووليد عطية وإبراهيم حسن وشادى حمام وزياد طارق وعمر أحمد ومحمود فراج وحمادة فاروق وحسن زكريا وعمرو البغدادى والعربى جمال ومحمد خالد طلبة ومحمد السيد عبد الفتاح وسامح مصطفى ومحمود محمد عبد الله.

