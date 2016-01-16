مندوب السعودية يشيد بجهود كى مون لمكافحة التطرف

January 16, 2016

852

 

 

مندوب السعودية لدى الأمم المتحدة : المغرب ترحب بجهود الأمين العام بشأن خطة عمل لمكافحة التطرف

أكد  مندوب السعودية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة السفير عبد الله بن يحيى المعلمي أن المملكة كانت ولازالت رائدة في مكافحة الإرهاب والتطرف بجميع أنواعه وذلك من خلال جهودها الأمنية والاجتماعية والفكرية .
جاء ذلك في كلمة للمعلمي خلال مشاركته الليلة الماضية في اجتماع للدول الأعضاء بالمنظمة برئاسة رئيس الجمعية العامة جون دبليو آشي وحضور الأمين العام بان كي مون لإبلاغ الدول عن تفاصيل خطة العمل لمكافحة التطرف .

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV