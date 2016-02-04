ميدو: أتحمل مسئولية الخسارة أمام الإسماعيلى كاملة

February 4, 2016

أكد أحمد حسام ميدو، المدير الفنى لنادى الزمالك، أنه يتحمل المسئولية كاملة عن خسارة الأبيض، أمس الأربعاء، أمام الإسماعيلى، ضمن مؤجلات الأسبوع السادس للدورى بهدف نظيف.
 
وقال ميدو، فى تصريحات له ان مباراة الإسماعيلى انتهت وخسرنا مباراة من أصل 6 مباريات قادها الجهاز الفنى مع الفريق، وبداية من اليوم قررنا غلق صفحة الإسماعيلى وبدأ الاستعداد للنادى الأهلى فى لقاء الثلاثاء المقبل.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV