«ميسي» مطلوب في محكمة إماراتية

February 2, 2016

2713527682515865088
طلب محامي الموظف الذي قام بتصوير جواز سفر الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي لاعب برشلونة بإماراة دبي بضرورة حضور المحكمة باعتباره صاحب جواز السفر الخاص بالقضية.
 
وكان ذلك الموظف تعرض لحكم بالسجن لمدة ستة أشهر بعد قيامه بتصوير جواز سفر اللاعب الأرجنتيني أثناء تواجده في دبي ونشره على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV