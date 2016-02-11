ميسي يعود لبرشلونة بعد شفائه من عملية تفتيت حصوات الكلى

February 11, 2016

 

 

عاد الأرجنتينى ليونيل ميسي مهاجم برشلونة الإسبانى لمران فريقه الجماعى، اليوم الخميس، بعد اكتمال شفائه من العملية التى خضع لها لتفتيت حصوات الكلى تحت تخدير “كلى”، أول أمس الثلاثاء، بسبب الآلام المزمنة التى كان يشعر بها.

397 comments

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV