نجوم الإعلام والسياسة يحتفلون مع شريهان أبو الحسن بأولى حلقات “ست الحسن”.. إبراهيم عيسى: هنحل مشاكلنا لو مشينا وراء المرأة.. يسرى فودة: ست الحسن هى مصر.. وسكينة فؤاد: لا تغيير دون النساء والشباب

احتفل عدد من رموز الإعلام والسياسة بانطلاق أولى حلقات برنامج “ست الحسن”، الذى تقدمه الإعلامية شيريهان أبو الحسن، عبر فضائية on tv ، ومن المقرر أن يبتعد البرنامج عن القضايا ذات الطابع السياسى، ويركز على الملفات الساخنة التى تهم الفتيات والسيدات، ليكون صوت المرأة المصرية والمعبر عنها فى اللحظة الراهنة .
وقالت الإعلامية شيريهان أبو الحسن، إن أبطال البرنامج ونجومه هم مشاهدوه، مضيفة: “بلدنا هى ست الحسن الأغلى والأحلى.. ست الحسن هى اللى بتعمر، وهى كل الدنيا”.
وقدم الإعلامى إبراهيم عيسى، التحية والشكر لفضائية ” on tv ” والإعلامية شريهان أبو الحسن على بدء أولى حلقات برنامج “ست الحسن”، مؤكدا أن المرأة المصرية لعبت الدور الأول والأهم والأخطر والأنبل فى ثورتى 25 يناير و 30 يونيو، مضيفا أن المرأة المصرية هى كل العطاء المصرى.
وتابع عيسى خلال مداخلة هاتفية للبرنامج، قائلا:” لو مشينا خلف الأم المصرية كل المشاكل سيكون حلها متاحا ومن ثم الانتقال من الأزمة للأمل والطاقة الإيجابية”.
فيما أعرب الإعلامى يسرى فودة عن تمنياته أن يكون البرنامج إضافة كبيرة لـ”أون تى فى” والإعلام العربى، قائلا بمزح “أنا نِفسى أقدم البرنامج دا”، مضيفا فى حديثه لشريهان: “أنتِ إنسانة بشوشة، وعندك طاقة إيجابية”.
وأضاف فودة، أن ست الحسن هى مصر بتاريخها وأصالتها ، وممكن تكون حضرتك”، مشيرا إلى أن الحسن بمعناه الأعمق والشامل هو تجسيد القيم الأصيلة، فيما عقبت شريهان بمزح له قائلة: “كثيرون بيقولوا عليه أشهر عازب فى مصر”، فيما رد فودة” أنا عازف ناى أو عود”، فأجابته أبو الحسن:”عايزين عازف التانية..عايزين نفرح بيك يا يسرى”، وعقب فودة “لا أرجوكى مش عايزينها خالص”.
بينما رحبت المطربة شذى، ببرنامج “ست الحسن” لأنه يناقش العديد من القضايا التى تخص المرأة المصرية، ومعاناتها فى الشارع المصرى، مضيفة أن المرأة فى الشارع المصرى تعانى من حالة من الخوف والملل، قائلة “إن المرأة فى بعض الدول لديها حرية كاملة لا توجد فى مصر”، مشيرة إلى أنها من الممكن أن تقوم بعمل فنى يمثل دور المرأة المصرية ومعاناتها.
وفى مداخلة هاتفية، أكد ألبيرت شفيق، رئيس مجموعة قنوات أون تى فى، أن “الست المصرية “جزء لا يتجزأ من الحياة المصرية السياسية وتكاد تكون هى المحرك الأول له، لافتاً أن ذلك تجلى واضحا فى الاستفتاء والنزول إلى الشارع وفى أشكال عديدة.
وأضاف شفيق أن الإعلام لن يكون ناجحاً بدون أن ينقل نماذج للمرأة فى المجتمع و هذا ما سيقوم به برنامج “ست الحسن”، معبراً بأن ست الحسن الأصلية هى مصر وست الحسن الأخرى هى المرأة المصرية.
من جانبها، قالت الكاتبة الصحفية سكينة فؤاد، مستشار رئيس الجمهورية لشئون المرأة، إن المرأة المصرية شريك حقيقى فى صناعة القرار المصرى، تحترم ما أعطت من كفاح ومشاركة فى الحياة السياسية والاقتصادية فى حمل الأمل المصرى وتحقيق النجاحات.
ووجهت سكينة الشكر لكل نساء مصر، قائلة” إن التغيير فى مصر لا يحدث إلا بعنصرين أساسيين هما المرأة والشباب، وإن لم يحدث فإن أهداف الثورة المصرية لم تتحقق”، مؤكدة أن المرأة المصرية شاركت فى الثورة وقدمت الشهداء.
فيما أشارت شاهندة مقلد، أمين عام اتحاد الفلاحين المصريين، إن “ست الحسن هى الفلاحة المصرية”، مضيفة أن المرأة المصرية كانت حاضرة فى الدستور وكانت مشاركتها بقوة فى الاستفتاء، معربة عن تمنيها النجاح للبرنامج قائلة “ديكور البرنامج جميل وأتمنى النجاح له”.
وأوضحت الصحفية فريدة الشوباشى، أن الرجل الذى يقلل من قيمة المرأة، يعتبر خارج المنظومة الإنسانية، كما أن ست الحسن ليست من الضرورى أن يكون معيارها الجمال، ولكن هى الست المصرية المكافحة والتى تربى أجيالا وأجيالا.
وتابعت فريدة، أنه من الممكن أن يساعدنا برنامج “ست الحسن” على البحث عن الجوهر وليس المظهر الخارجى، وشددت أن الجانب السلبى للإعلام طمس هوية المرأة المصرية.
من جانبه استضافت شريهان أبو الحسن فى أولى حلقات برنامج “ست الحسن” إعلاميات أون تى فى، وهن: أمانى الخياط وليليان داوود ورشا الجمال وفاطمة الجندى، وفاجأها الإعلامى يوسف الحسينى بمشاركتها للحلقة على الهواء مباشرة.
وقالت أمانى الخياط فى برنامج “ست الحسن” ، إن مصر فى التاريخ اسم أنثى وهى ست الحسن، وأضافت المرأة المصرية بطبيعة الحال تعانى منذ 3 سنوات ولكن هذا طبيعى، فالمرأة تنتظر 9 أشهر لتأتى بوليدها، بينما قالت ليليان داوود “أريد أن أرى الأم العاملة الزوجة والأم والأرملة والمطلقة لنرى نضالها وقصة نجاحها”.
فيما أشارت رشا الجمال إلى إن “ست الحسن” فى مصر سيدات دون حسن لصعوبة الظروف التى تمر بها مصر، لأن النساء فى مصر يخجلن أن يكن جميلات.
أما فاطمة الجندى فقالت، إن كل امرأة هى ست الحسن وخصوصا أننا فى شهر مارس وهو شهر المرأة، كما أن السيدة العالمية وليس المصرية فقط هن ست الكل.
Es3h77 Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest
twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and
was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
I as well as my friends were found to be reading
through the nice secrets and techniques located on your website and unexpectedly came up with a terrible suspicion I never expressed
respect to the website owner for those secrets. My women ended
up so passionate to learn all of them and already have
seriously been enjoying those things. Appreciation for
getting very considerate as well as for making a decision on this
kind of excellent subject matter most people are really eager to
be informed on. My personal sincere apologies for not expressing appreciation to sooner.
It’s awesome to go to see this web site and reading the views of all mates on the topic of this paragraph, while I am also zealous of getting knowledge.|
Testosterone therapy has some side effects including breast enlargement, hair loss, acne,
and skin reaction from the gels, patches, orr injections.
Hello! I’ve been reading your site for a while
now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give
you a shout out from Atascocita Texas! Just
wanted to tell you keep up the great job!
I need your personal betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/check-website/betterscooter.com, but the include the absolute best! Elaborate schmancy!
Its purpose will bee to help create other hormones, including estrogen and testosterone.
Yes! Finally something about %keyword1%.|
Great weblog here! Additionally your website rather a lot up very fast!
What host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink for your host?
I want my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
These are actually great ideas in regarding blogging.
You have touched some good factors here. Any way keep
up wrinting.
I really liked your article post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Appreciating the dedication you put into your website and in depth information you offer.
It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed
material. Wonderful read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m
including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot drop, just so she can be a
youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.
I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future
but I’m having a hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and
Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style
seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Im grateful for the blog article.Thanks Again.
“Your answer was just what I needed. It’s made my day!”
Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this site on a regular basis, this web page is actually pleasant and the viewers are in fact sharing nice thoughts.
Thank you for your blog article.Thanks Again. Great.
Wonderful, what a website it is! This web site gives
helpful data to us, keep it up.
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this website daily, this
site is really fastidious and the visitors are in fact sharing fastidious thoughts.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire
someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to design my own blog
and would like to know where u got this from. many thanks
Great post.
Just want to say your article is as surprising.
The clearness in your post is just cool and i can assume you are an expert on this
subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS
feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.
I just could not leave your web site before suggesting that I actually loved the usual info a person supply for your visitors?
Is gonna be again continuously in order to investigate cross-check new posts
I visit day-to-day a few sites and blogs to read posts, but
this weblog offers feature based articles.
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site,
how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast
provided bright clear concept
If you are going for finest contents like me, just pay a quick visit this web page
all the time because it provides feature contents, thanks
This post provides clear idea for the new viewers of blogging,
that in fact how to do blogging and site-building.
Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one!
It’s on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the
same layout and design. Superb choice of colors!
I have to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this site.
I really hope to check out the same high-grade blog posts
from you in the future as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to
get my very own blog now 😉