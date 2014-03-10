نجوم الإعلام والسياسة يحتفلون مع شريهان أبو الحسن بأولى حلقات “ست الحسن”.. إبراهيم عيسى: هنحل مشاكلنا لو مشينا وراء المرأة.. يسرى فودة: ست الحسن هى مصر.. وسكينة فؤاد: لا تغيير دون النساء والشباب

March 10, 2014

image001احتفل عدد من رموز الإعلام والسياسة بانطلاق أولى حلقات برنامج “ست الحسن”، الذى تقدمه الإعلامية شيريهان أبو الحسن، عبر فضائية on tv ، ومن المقرر أن يبتعد البرنامج عن القضايا ذات الطابع السياسى، ويركز على الملفات الساخنة التى تهم الفتيات والسيدات، ليكون صوت المرأة المصرية والمعبر عنها فى اللحظة الراهنة .

وقالت الإعلامية شيريهان أبو الحسن، إن أبطال البرنامج ونجومه هم مشاهدوه، مضيفة: “بلدنا هى ست الحسن الأغلى والأحلى.. ست الحسن هى اللى بتعمر، وهى كل الدنيا”.

وقدم الإعلامى إبراهيم عيسى، التحية والشكر لفضائية ” on tv ” والإعلامية شريهان أبو الحسن على بدء أولى حلقات برنامج “ست الحسن”، مؤكدا أن المرأة المصرية لعبت الدور الأول والأهم والأخطر والأنبل فى ثورتى 25 يناير و 30 يونيو، مضيفا أن المرأة المصرية هى كل العطاء المصرى.

وتابع عيسى خلال مداخلة هاتفية للبرنامج، قائلا:” لو مشينا خلف الأم المصرية كل المشاكل سيكون حلها متاحا ومن ثم الانتقال من الأزمة للأمل والطاقة الإيجابية”.

فيما أعرب الإعلامى يسرى فودة عن تمنياته أن يكون البرنامج إضافة كبيرة لـ”أون تى فى” والإعلام العربى، قائلا بمزح “أنا نِفسى أقدم البرنامج دا”، مضيفا فى حديثه لشريهان: “أنتِ إنسانة بشوشة، وعندك طاقة إيجابية”.

وأضاف فودة، أن ست الحسن هى مصر بتاريخها وأصالتها ، وممكن تكون حضرتك”، مشيرا إلى أن الحسن بمعناه الأعمق والشامل هو تجسيد القيم الأصيلة، فيما عقبت شريهان بمزح له قائلة: “كثيرون بيقولوا عليه أشهر عازب فى مصر”، فيما رد فودة” أنا عازف ناى أو عود”، فأجابته أبو الحسن:”عايزين عازف التانية..عايزين نفرح بيك يا يسرى”، وعقب فودة “لا أرجوكى مش عايزينها خالص”.

بينما رحبت المطربة شذى، ببرنامج “ست الحسن” لأنه يناقش العديد من القضايا التى تخص المرأة المصرية، ومعاناتها فى الشارع المصرى، مضيفة أن المرأة فى الشارع المصرى تعانى من حالة من الخوف والملل، قائلة “إن المرأة فى بعض الدول لديها حرية كاملة لا توجد فى مصر”، مشيرة إلى أنها من الممكن أن تقوم بعمل فنى يمثل دور المرأة المصرية ومعاناتها.

وفى مداخلة هاتفية، أكد ألبيرت شفيق، رئيس مجموعة قنوات أون تى فى، أن “الست المصرية “جزء لا يتجزأ من الحياة المصرية السياسية وتكاد تكون هى المحرك الأول له، لافتاً أن ذلك تجلى واضحا فى الاستفتاء والنزول إلى الشارع وفى أشكال عديدة.

وأضاف شفيق أن الإعلام لن يكون ناجحاً بدون أن ينقل نماذج للمرأة فى المجتمع و هذا ما سيقوم به برنامج “ست الحسن”، معبراً بأن ست الحسن الأصلية هى مصر وست الحسن الأخرى هى المرأة المصرية.

من جانبها، قالت الكاتبة الصحفية سكينة فؤاد، مستشار رئيس الجمهورية لشئون المرأة، إن المرأة المصرية شريك حقيقى فى صناعة القرار المصرى، تحترم ما أعطت من كفاح ومشاركة فى الحياة السياسية والاقتصادية فى حمل الأمل المصرى وتحقيق النجاحات.

ووجهت سكينة الشكر لكل نساء مصر، قائلة” إن التغيير فى مصر لا يحدث إلا بعنصرين أساسيين هما المرأة والشباب، وإن لم يحدث فإن أهداف الثورة المصرية لم تتحقق”، مؤكدة أن المرأة المصرية شاركت فى الثورة وقدمت الشهداء.

فيما أشارت شاهندة مقلد، أمين عام اتحاد الفلاحين المصريين، إن “ست الحسن هى الفلاحة المصرية”، مضيفة أن المرأة المصرية كانت حاضرة فى الدستور وكانت مشاركتها بقوة فى الاستفتاء، معربة عن تمنيها النجاح للبرنامج قائلة “ديكور البرنامج جميل وأتمنى النجاح له”.

وأوضحت الصحفية فريدة الشوباشى، أن الرجل الذى يقلل من قيمة المرأة، يعتبر خارج المنظومة الإنسانية، كما أن ست الحسن ليست من الضرورى أن يكون معيارها الجمال، ولكن هى الست المصرية المكافحة والتى تربى أجيالا وأجيالا.

وتابعت فريدة، أنه من الممكن أن يساعدنا برنامج “ست الحسن” على البحث عن الجوهر وليس المظهر الخارجى، وشددت أن الجانب السلبى للإعلام طمس هوية المرأة المصرية.

من جانبه استضافت شريهان أبو الحسن فى أولى حلقات برنامج “ست الحسن” إعلاميات أون تى فى، وهن: أمانى الخياط وليليان داوود ورشا الجمال وفاطمة الجندى، وفاجأها الإعلامى يوسف الحسينى بمشاركتها للحلقة على الهواء مباشرة.

وقالت أمانى الخياط فى برنامج “ست الحسن” ، إن مصر فى التاريخ اسم أنثى وهى ست الحسن، وأضافت المرأة المصرية بطبيعة الحال تعانى منذ 3 سنوات ولكن هذا طبيعى، فالمرأة تنتظر 9 أشهر لتأتى بوليدها، بينما قالت ليليان داوود “أريد أن أرى الأم العاملة الزوجة والأم والأرملة والمطلقة لنرى نضالها وقصة نجاحها”.

فيما أشارت رشا الجمال إلى إن “ست الحسن” فى مصر سيدات دون حسن لصعوبة الظروف التى تمر بها مصر، لأن النساء فى مصر يخجلن أن يكن جميلات.

أما فاطمة الجندى فقالت، إن كل امرأة هى ست الحسن وخصوصا أننا فى شهر مارس وهو شهر المرأة، كما أن السيدة العالمية وليس المصرية فقط هن ست الكل.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV