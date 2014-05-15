نجوم موسيقى المهرجانات المصرية .. في ست الحسن

May 15, 2014


التغيير سنة الحياة حاجات كتير في مصر تغيرت خلال الكام سنة اللى فاتوا ذوقنا اتغير الزوء العام اتغير الكتابة وطريقة الكتابة اتغيرت المزيكا اللى بنسمعها اتغيرت واخلفت كتير وكان ابرز شكل من اشكال التغيير اغاني المهرجانات النوع ده من المزيكا اللى عزا مصر حتى في الشوارع

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV