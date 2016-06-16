“مسلسل “”أزمة نسب”” الحلقة 10 الحلقات كاملة مسلسلات رمضان 2016 قناة ON TV,
مسلسل أزمة نسب ح10 لـ زينة، نسرين أمين – المطربة بوسي – حجاج عبد العظيم – سلوى خطاب – محمد أنور – راندا البحيري – كلوديا.
مسلسل أزمة نسب تدور أحداثه حول فتاة بسيطة تعمل ممرضة فى احد المستشفيات، وتتزوج من رحل غني لتهرب من عالم الفقر، ليدخل المسلسل فى إطار من التشويق والإثارة.
و””أزمة نسب”” بطولة زينة، نسرين أمين – المطربة بوسي – حجاج عبد العظيم – سلوى خطاب – محمد أنور – راندا البحيري – كلوديا وعدد آخر من النجوم، وهو تأليف محمد صلاح العزب و إنتاج محمود شميس وإخراج سعيد حامد
نعمة “زينة” تفتح لأول مرة “شنطة زوجها شريف” .. فماذا وجدت فيها ؟؟ مسلسل أزمة نسب – الحلقة العاشرة
“مسلسل “”أزمة نسب”” الحلقة 10 الحلقات كاملة مسلسلات رمضان 2016 قناة ON TV,
