هاني رمزي يتعاقد مع الشركة المنتجة لـ “هبوط اضطراري” ويحضر لـ “قسط مريح”

كشف الفنان هاني رمزي نيته تقديم برنامج جديد من نوعية برامج المقالب في رمضان 2016.
وقال هاني رمزي إنه ينوي تقديم برنامج جديد بعد نجاح برنامجه “هبوط اضطراري” والذي عرض في رمضان الماضي، ولأنه يرى أن الناس تُحب برامج المقالب وتقبل على مشاهدتها.
وأوضح هاني أنه لم يستقر بعد على فكرة البرنامج، لكنه متعاقد مع نفس الشركة التي سبق وأنتجت برنامج “هبوط اضطراري” على تقديم برنامج جديد ليتواجد في رمضان 2016 ببرنامج تلفزيوني وليس عمل درامي، مشيرا إلى أنه أجل العمل الدرامي لبعد الشهر الفضيل.
أما عن أعماله السينمائية، قال هاني رمزي إنه تعاقد على بطولة فيلم “قسط مريح” يتم التحضير له في الوقت الحالي، من تأليف وإخراج إيهاب لمعي وإنتاج شركة بيكتشرز،و سيبدأ التصوير قريبا.
وبالطبع سيحمل الفيلم الطابع الكوميدي، وسيقدم هاني شخصية جديدة لم يتم تناولها من قبل في السينما، وهي شخصية محصل الأقساط، والمواقف التي تحدث بينه وبين من يقوم بتحصيل القسط منهم.
