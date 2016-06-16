هروب رانيا يوسف لمعرفة حقيقة ماضيها في “سبع أرواح”

تبدأ أحداث الحلقة العاشرة من مسلسل ” 7 أرواح ” بالقبض على عيسى السيوفي “إياد نصار” بعد اتهامه في عدة قضايا فساد، وترحيلة إلى النيابة التي تأمر بحبسه على زمة التحقيقات، بينما يتعرض معتز الفرماوي “خالد النبوي” لازمة صحية بسبب إصابته بورم على المخ، وذلك بعد أن نقل صديقه الضابط كمال للمستشفى بعد إطلاق النار عليه من مجهولين، ويستمر بعدها “معتز” في هروبه بحثا عن دليل براءته من قضية القتل المتهم فيها ظلما.
وتبحث كاريمان “رانيا يوسف” عن خيط يقودها لمعرفة حقيقة ماضيها الذي نسيته بعد فقدانها للذاكرة، ويهرب المحامي خالد “وليد فواز” من المصحة التي أدخلها له عيسى السيوفي بعد حقنه له بفيروس الإيدز بسبب خيانته له، وتختتم أحداث الحلقة بذهاب الممثلة هالة طارق لشركة الانتاج الفني التي تعاقدت معها، وذلك بعد أن اختفت عن أعين الجميع فور إعلان خبر قتلها على يد محمد السيوفي.
المسلسل بطولة رانيا يوسف وخالد النبوي وإياد نصار ووليد فواز وحمزة العيلي، وتأليف محمد سيد بشير، وإخراج طارق رفعت،
