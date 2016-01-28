وزارة التخطيط وهيئة الجودة يخططان للتعليم في 2030

في إطار حرص الدولة على تكامل مؤسساتها اجتمع وفد الهيئة القومية لضمان جودة التعليم والاعتماد برئاسة الدكتورة يوهانسن عيد بالوفد الممثل لوزارة التخطيط برئاسة دينا عبد الخالق للمناقشة حول كيفية تضمين خطة الإستراتيجية للدولة 2030 للخطة الإستراتيجية للهيئة وحتى تتسق جهود الدولة.
ناقش الاجتماع إنشاء مشروع مشترك بين وزارة التخطيط ووزارة التربية والتعليم ووزارة الاتصالات بمشاركة الهيئة القومية لضمان جودة التعليم والاعتماد لإنشاء موقع متكامل يتيح معلومات عن المؤسسات التعليمية بما فيها موقف المؤسسات التعليمية من تطبيق نظم الجودة واعتمادها من قبل الهيئة، كما تطرق الاجتماع لفكرة إنشاء نظام نقاطي يعمل على تحفيز العاملين بمؤسسات التعليم قبل الجامعي المعتمدة أو الطلبة المتميزين والمساهمين في تطبيق نظم الجودة من خلال الحصول على نقاط للتشجيع تصرف كمشتريات من كبريات المحال التجارية ومن خلال تسهيل المشاركة في المؤتمرات والأبحاث العلمية للعاملين بمؤسسات التعليم العالي.
وصرحت الدكتورة يوهانسن عيد بأن دور الهيئة يتمثل في تقديم معايير الاعتماد لمؤسسات التعليم قبل الجامعي ومعايير اعتماد مؤسسات التعليم العالي من شأنه استحداث تصنيف يعمل على رفع الروح المعنوية للمؤسسات التعليمية المعتمدة وخلق بيئة تنافسية لتشجيع الآخرين على تطبيق نظم الجودة والتقدم للاعتماد من الهيئة.
وأشارت رئيسة الهيئة إلى أن لوزارة التخطيط دور كبير في خطة الهيئة للحصول على الاعتراف الدولي من قبل هيئات الجودة الأخرى والاتحادات الدولية لجودة التعليم سعيا لعودة الدور الريادي لخريجي المؤسسات التعليمية المصرية.
