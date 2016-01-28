وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية تدين لافتة فى موسكو تصف أوباما ب”القاتل”

January 28, 2016

أدانت واشنطن لافتة معلقة على مبنى بالقرب من السفارة الأمريكية فى موسكو تصف الرئيس الأمريكى باراك أوباما ب”القاتل”، حسبما أفاد نائب المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية مارك تونر.
وأضاف تونر، فى تصريحات أوردتها وكالة الأنباء الروسية /تاس/، أن “حرية التعبير هى حرية التعبير، بغض النظر عن المكان، لكننا نعترض بشدة على توصيف رئيسنا بمثل هذه الطريقة“.

