وزارة المالية تنفى مخاطبة المؤسسات المالية الدولية بشأن تقريرالمركزي للمحاسبات

January 17, 2016

@157905

 

 

اكد السفير ايمن القفاص مساعد الوزير للعلاقات الدولية والمتحدث بإسم وزارة المالية عدم صحة  ما تردد حول ارسال وزارة المالية خطابات الى المؤسسات الدولية سواء البنك الدولي او البنك الأفريقي للتنمية تؤكد فيها استمرار خطة محاربه الفساد الحكومي وذلك بعد تصريحات رئيس الجهاز المركزي للمحاسبات  موضحا ان ما نشر حول ارسال وزارة المالية أي مخاطبات للمؤسسات الدولية عار تماما من الصحة .

و اشار السفير ايمن القفاص-فى بيان صادر منذ ثليل- الي ان وزارة المالية لم تتلق في الاساس اية استفسارات حول هذا الموضوع من المؤسسات المالية الدولية و هو ما يؤكده نفس الخبر المنشور منسوبا الي احد مسئولي مكتب البنك الدولي بالقاهرة .

واكد السفير ايمن القفاص ان مخاطبة المؤسسات المالية الدولية تتم فقط من خلال وزارة التعاون الدولي طبقا للقانون وفى اطار التنسيق الكامل مع مختلف اجهزة الدولة ومن ثم فان وزارة المالية ليس من شانها مخاطبة المؤسسات الدولية ، مشيرا الى ان التصريحات المغلوطة المنسوبة الى مصدر حكومي مجهول الهوية تضر بالصالح العام وبالتالي يجب تحرى الدقة في مثل هذه الامور حرصا على علاقة مصر بالمؤسسات الدولية و تأكيدا لدور الاعلام في نقل صورة صحيحة و دقيقة تعكس الحقائق و ليس الافتراضات المرسلة.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV