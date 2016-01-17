وزارة المالية تنفى مخاطبة المؤسسات المالية الدولية بشأن تقريرالمركزي للمحاسبات

اكد السفير ايمن القفاص مساعد الوزير للعلاقات الدولية والمتحدث بإسم وزارة المالية عدم صحة ما تردد حول ارسال وزارة المالية خطابات الى المؤسسات الدولية سواء البنك الدولي او البنك الأفريقي للتنمية تؤكد فيها استمرار خطة محاربه الفساد الحكومي وذلك بعد تصريحات رئيس الجهاز المركزي للمحاسبات موضحا ان ما نشر حول ارسال وزارة المالية أي مخاطبات للمؤسسات الدولية عار تماما من الصحة .
و اشار السفير ايمن القفاص-فى بيان صادر منذ ثليل- الي ان وزارة المالية لم تتلق في الاساس اية استفسارات حول هذا الموضوع من المؤسسات المالية الدولية و هو ما يؤكده نفس الخبر المنشور منسوبا الي احد مسئولي مكتب البنك الدولي بالقاهرة .
واكد السفير ايمن القفاص ان مخاطبة المؤسسات المالية الدولية تتم فقط من خلال وزارة التعاون الدولي طبقا للقانون وفى اطار التنسيق الكامل مع مختلف اجهزة الدولة ومن ثم فان وزارة المالية ليس من شانها مخاطبة المؤسسات الدولية ، مشيرا الى ان التصريحات المغلوطة المنسوبة الى مصدر حكومي مجهول الهوية تضر بالصالح العام وبالتالي يجب تحرى الدقة في مثل هذه الامور حرصا على علاقة مصر بالمؤسسات الدولية و تأكيدا لدور الاعلام في نقل صورة صحيحة و دقيقة تعكس الحقائق و ليس الافتراضات المرسلة.
