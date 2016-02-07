وزارة النقل :غلق بوغاز ميناء دمياط لسوء الاحوال الجوية

قال أحمد إبراهبم المتحدث باسم وزارة النقل إنه تم غلق بوغاز ميناء دمياط لسوء الاحوال الجوية.
وأضاف إبراهيم إنه نظرا لوصول سرعة الرياح إلى 35 عقدة وارتفاع الأمواج إلى 3 امتار اعلنت هيئة ميناء دمياط اغلاق بوغاز الميناء حفاظا على سلامة السفن .
وأشار إلى أنه يوجد بالميناء 22 سفينة منها سفينتا حاويات و سفينة غلال وسفينة ميثانول ، مؤكدا أنه سيعاد فتح البوغاز بمجرد حدوث تحسن فى الأحوال الجوية والمائية.
