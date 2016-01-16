وزيرالشباب يتفقد الصالة المغطاه بهيئة استاد القاهرة قبل انطلاق بطولة الأمم الإفريقية لكرة اليد

January 16, 2016

46726_502

 

 

قام المهندس خالد عبد العزيز وزير الشباب والرياضة اليوم السبت بزيارة مفاجئة للصالة الرئيسية المغطاة بهيئة استاد القاهرة الدولي؛ لمعاينتها على أرض الواقع بعد الانتهاء من تطويرها وتجهيزها لاستضافة بطولة الأمم الإفريقية لكرة اليد “رجال” الـ 22 المقرر إقامتها في الفترة 21-31 يناير الجاري.

وتفقد الوزير الملعب والمدرجات وصالونات الاستقبال وغرف خلع الملابس وغرف الحكام وغرفة الكشف عن المنشطات والمركز الصحفي؛ للوقوف على الاستعدادات النهائية للصالة لاستضافة مباريات البطولة.

وأكد وزير الرياضة أن الصالة المغطاة بهيئة استاد القاهرة ستكون في كامل استعدادها وأفضل صورها لاستضافة البطولة الإفريقية لكرة اليد، متمنيا كل التوفيق للاعبي المنتخب الوطني والجهاز الفني بالفوز بالبطولة.

ومن المقرر أن تنطلق البطولة نهاية الأسبوع الجاري ويقام حفل الافتتاح بالصالة المغطاة، بحضور مجموعة من الوزراء والشخصيات العامة وعدد من رؤساء اتحادات كرة اليد من مختلف الدول وممثلي بعثات منتخبات القارة السمراء المشاركين في البطولة.

