وزيرالشباب يتفقد الصالة المغطاه بهيئة استاد القاهرة قبل انطلاق بطولة الأمم الإفريقية لكرة اليد

قام المهندس خالد عبد العزيز وزير الشباب والرياضة اليوم السبت بزيارة مفاجئة للصالة الرئيسية المغطاة بهيئة استاد القاهرة الدولي؛ لمعاينتها على أرض الواقع بعد الانتهاء من تطويرها وتجهيزها لاستضافة بطولة الأمم الإفريقية لكرة اليد “رجال” الـ 22 المقرر إقامتها في الفترة 21-31 يناير الجاري.
وتفقد الوزير الملعب والمدرجات وصالونات الاستقبال وغرف خلع الملابس وغرف الحكام وغرفة الكشف عن المنشطات والمركز الصحفي؛ للوقوف على الاستعدادات النهائية للصالة لاستضافة مباريات البطولة.
وأكد وزير الرياضة أن الصالة المغطاة بهيئة استاد القاهرة ستكون في كامل استعدادها وأفضل صورها لاستضافة البطولة الإفريقية لكرة اليد، متمنيا كل التوفيق للاعبي المنتخب الوطني والجهاز الفني بالفوز بالبطولة.
ومن المقرر أن تنطلق البطولة نهاية الأسبوع الجاري ويقام حفل الافتتاح بالصالة المغطاة، بحضور مجموعة من الوزراء والشخصيات العامة وعدد من رؤساء اتحادات كرة اليد من مختلف الدول وممثلي بعثات منتخبات القارة السمراء المشاركين في البطولة.
Hi Kevin,I replied to your email, let me know if you didn’t get it. It’d be great to meet up! I’ll look into getting the forums back up and running. I switched the setup of the site so it may take awhile, but definitely comment on the blog posts in the meantime – people will be able to view and discuss as they feel to.VN:F [16f.18_11.3](9rom 0 votes)
That’s an astute answer to a tricky question
That’s a posting full of insight!
time before they take the plunge and go to the website bait.Â Focus on one social channel: create good content and engage fans, so the fans can find you and go deeper, learn more and get caught in the web of
szept15 An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was performing a bit evaluation on this. And he in reality bought me breakfast as a result of I located it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I really feel strongly about it and really like studying extra on this topic. If potential, as you develop into expertise, would you mind updating your weblog with extra particulars? Itâ€™s extremely helpful for me. Huge thumb up for this weblog submit!
Didn’t know the forum rules allowed such brilliant posts.
If you want to get read, this is how you should write.
This is a really intelligent way to answer the question.
That’s the thinking of a creative mind
We so appreciate your blog post. There are actually a lot of means we could put it to really good use by using little or no effort with time and hard earned money. Thank you so much for helping make this post respond to many queries we have had before now.
bom, ouvi, e estava Ã³timo mais uma vez…Concordo e a ideia do post mais tardio colabora na analise dos fatos sim, de cabeÃ§a fria fica tudo mais facil…Quanto ao tarcisio, a BBC Ã© a transmissÃ£o que acompanho, e sim,teve coro de tudo quanto foi tipo hhehehehe pelo menos foi o que passou pra cÃ¡, e nao foi sÃ³ no audio de Ross nao, de Martin, e durante o papo da Lie Mackenzie com os outros pilotos tb, foi Ã³timo assistir isso!
Those butterflies are gorgeous Debbi. Jenny has posted a few cards made using this set on her blog today which were her demo cards at Elgin last week. Having seen this set used in different colourways now it's definitely going on my Christmas wish list. Lucky Kath to have received this one.Liz xx
Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. Kudos
worse – Christchurch.If I live in Mongolia, our houses (yurts) would be warm and centrally heated… Here I’m made to feel bad for heating our fridge house with a woodburner…
would get us kicked out of the speakeasy, but you proved me wrong by singing “Some Like It Hot” on the bar top while it was on fire? Man, I ruined a good pair of bootheels on THAT one, but it was a *blast*!
man these thin look cool asi wouldnt mine having my ownanyway i have nothing to play on not even a ipodi have to us my parents computerSO PLZ PICK ME..
dit :comme LÃ©onie, les spatules, elles goutent sur ton plan de travail non?un livre sur les tripes…certainement un livre de cuisine que je ne demanderais pas!
That’s really shrewd! Good to see the logic set out so well.
RIP JohnOnly fools was, is and always will be the best sitcom every to be show on TV and I will continue watching my box sets for many many years to come.Likewise Rock & Chips has to be the best thing the BBC has broadcast in many years.Your tallent will be sorely missed.Darren
Stay with this guys, you’re helping a lot of people.
Errata corrige:Nella foga di scrivere non ho sottolineato abbastanza che Ahura Mazda e Diyaus Pitar sono LO STESSO DIO!La scoperta di Sarianidi porta a pensare quanto sia antica la premessa dell’irruzione dell’UNICO DIO nella storia umana…..
Ã…h, sÃ¥ jullikt du har det nu! Ja, det mÃ¥ste ha varit jobbigt med allt att packa upp nu nÃ¤r du byter till en av de stÃ¶rsta hÃ¶gtiderna! Mycket fint har du! Efter denna helg blir jag ju mera ledig pÃ¥ helgerna, sÃ¥ jag kommer sÃ¤kert att titta in till julmarknaden! Det ska bli spÃ¤nnande!KramLisa
Such an impressive answer! You’ve beaten us all with that!
Now I know who the brainy one is, I’ll keep looking for your posts.
That’s an expert answer to an interesting question
Hello Angie,Yes, Butt Bench is a perfect match with a handheld shower spray. Good luck on your entry. We hope you’ll win. If not, check our facebook page from time to time for discount offerings and other promos. Right now, we’re offering a 10% discount in celebration of the upcoming National Senior Citizens day on facebook. We sincerely wish you well. And Congratulations Grandma!
Le Cocksagt am 24. April 2009Habe das Addon ebenfalls gekauft. Schon bei der 1. Mission komme ich nicht weiter. In der Taku Lake Lodge kann ich Passagiere weder aufnehmen noch abliefern. Support ist 0. Kann mir sonst hier jemand helfen?
Me dull. You smart. That’s just what I needed.
This is a really intelligent way to answer the question.
At last, someone who comes to the heart of it all
You’re a real deep thinker. Thanks for sharing.
that, they do not continually realize that there are additional benefits to losing weight as well. Doctors assert that overweight people suffer from a variety of diseases that can be instantly attributed to the excess weight. The great thing is that people who are overweight plus suffering from several diseases can reduce the severity of their own illnesses through losing weight. It’s possible to see a steady but noticeable improvement in health when even a small amount of weight loss is obtained.
I really needed to find this info, thank God!