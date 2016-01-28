وزيرا التعاون والصحة وسلطان الجابر يفتتحان مشروع تطوير فاكسيرا

January 28, 2016

افتتحت الدكتورة سحر نصر وزيرة التعاون الدولي، ووزير الصحة أحمد عماد والدكتور سلطان الجابر، وزير الدولة الإمارتي ورئيس المكتب التنسيقي للمشروعات التنموية، مشروع تطوير خطوط إنتاج المصل واللقاح للشركة القابضة للمصل واللقاح “فاكسيرا” الممولة بمنحة من الإمارات.

