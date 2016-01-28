وزيرا التعاون والصحة وسلطان الجابر يفتتحان مشروع تطوير فاكسيرا

افتتحت الدكتورة سحر نصر وزيرة التعاون الدولي، ووزير الصحة أحمد عماد والدكتور سلطان الجابر، وزير الدولة الإمارتي ورئيس المكتب التنسيقي للمشروعات التنموية، مشروع تطوير خطوط إنتاج المصل واللقاح للشركة القابضة للمصل واللقاح “فاكسيرا” الممولة بمنحة من الإمارات.
Everything is very open with a precise clarification of the issues.
It was truly informative. Your website is very helpful.
Many thanks for sharing!
Hey! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I truly enjoy reading
your blog posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics?
Appreciate it!
Hello There. I found your weblog the usage of msn. This
is a really neatly written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your helpful info.
Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.
Hello, its good post regarding media print, we all know media is a wonderful source of
facts.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job
and our entire community will be thankful to you.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment
is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Appreciate it!
I used to be suggested this web site by way of my cousin. I am now not positive whether or not this put up is written through him as no one else understand
such unique about my problem. You are amazing!
Thank you!
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and
I am impressed! Very useful info specially the last
part 🙂 I care for such information a lot.
I was looking for this particular information for a very long time.
Thank you and good luck.
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around
on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Appreciate it
This web site definitely has all the information I wanted concerning
this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
This piece of writing will help the internet viewers for setting up new weblog or even a
blog from start to end.
Hey There. I found your weblog the use of msn. That
is a very smartly written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to
learn more of your useful info. Thanks for the post.
I’ll definitely return.
You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually
one thing which I think I’d never understand. It
kind of feels too complicated and extremely broad
for me. I am looking ahead on your subsequent post, I will
attempt to get the hold of it!