وزير الاتصالات: حزمة من القوانين والتشريعات ستعرض على مجلس النواب لتحقيق طفرة بالقطاع
January 21, 2016
أعلن ياسر القاضى وزير الاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات عن عرض حزمة من القوانين والتشريعات الخاصة بقطاع الاتصالات على مجلس النواب لمناقشتها واعتمادها بما يحقق طفرة كبيرة فى هذا القطاع خلال العام الجارى وجذب المزيد من الاستثمارات.
