“وزير الاتصالات” يشهد مراسم توقيع عقود تجديد ترخيص شركة “gpx” ” لمدة 5 سنوات

January 19, 2016

شهد المهندس ياسر القاضي وزير الاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات مراسم توقيع عقود تجديد ترخيص شركة (GPX)Global Peering Exchange مصر لمدة خمس سنوات جديدة لتناسب التوسعات اللتي تقوم بها الشركة في نشاطها في مصر. تعمل الشركة في مجال تصميم وبناء وإدارة مراكز البيانات والمعلومات المتطورة لربط وتبادل المعلومات و الاتصال بالإنترنت.

