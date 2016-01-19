“وزير الاتصالات” يلتقى مسئولين بالشركة الصينية الدولية لبحث زيادة حجم أعمال في السوق المصرية

January 19, 2016

616
استقبل المهندس ياسر القاضي وزير الاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات وفد رفيع المستوي من الشركة الصينية الدولية لإنشاءات الاتصالات CITCC وهي أكبر شركة تملكها الصين في مجال إدماج المعلومات وهي فرع من الشركة الصينية للاتصالات والتي تعتبر القوة الرئيسية في تنمية الخدمات في إفريقيا، وهي أيضا واحدة من كبرى الشركات المشغلة للاتصالات في العالم، وذلك لبحث أوجه التعاون والموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك مع الجانب الصيني والشراكة مع الشركات الصينية العاملة في مجال الاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات وخطط زيادة حجم أعمال الشركة في السوق المصرية. حضر الاجتماع قيادات وزارة الاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات.

38 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 6:44 am

    I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of space .
    Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site.
    Reading this info So i am happy to show that I have an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed.
    I so much undoubtedly will make certain to do not overlook this website
    and give it a glance on a relentless basis.

    Reply
  2. hey
    December 3, 2016 at 1:59 am

    Ahaa, its fastidious discussion on the topic of this post here at this website, I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting here.|

    Reply
  3. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 5, 2016 at 11:26 pm

    Great work! That is the type of information that are meant to be shared across the net. Shame on the seek engines for not positioning this publish upper! Come on over and seek advice from my site . Thank you =)|

    Reply
  4. refuse sales opportunities
    December 10, 2016 at 7:57 am

    Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your
    blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to
    everything. Do you have any suggestions for rookie
    blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.

    Reply
  5. suitable financial advisor
    December 10, 2016 at 8:23 am

    Hello! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you
    know how to make your site mobile friendly? My website looks weird when browsing from
    my iphone4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might
    be able to fix this issue. If you have any suggestions, please share.

    Cheers!

    Reply
  6. IRS Back Tax Forgiveness Tampa Florida
    December 10, 2016 at 4:21 pm

    What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I
    have discovered It absolutely useful and it has aided me out
    loads. I am hoping to contribute & assist different users like its aided me.
    Great job.

    Reply
  7. care live
    December 12, 2016 at 9:57 am

    It’s an remarkable article designed for all the online visitors; they will get benefit from it
    I am sure.

    Reply
  8. sales skills locating
    December 13, 2016 at 4:27 pm

    Hey! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new apple iphone!
    Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward
    to all your posts! Keep up the fantastic work!

    Reply
  9. https://goo.gl/kSngsX
    December 16, 2016 at 10:16 pm

    Very shortly this web page will be famous among all blogging viewers, due to it’s nice articles

    Reply
  10. 98 dodge intrepid computer
    December 19, 2016 at 8:55 pm

    You are so interesting! I do not think I have read anything like
    this before. So good to find someone with unique thoughts on this topic.
    Seriously.. thank you for starting this up.
    This web site is something that is needed on the web, someone
    with a bit of originality!

    Reply
  11. beginner gardener
    December 20, 2016 at 9:19 am

    Hey! This post couldn’t be written any better!
    Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate!
    He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him.
    Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank
    you for sharing!

    Reply
  12. Carson
    December 21, 2016 at 11:50 am

    Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and
    wished to mention that I have truly loved surfing around your
    weblog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing for your feed and I’m hoping you write once more very soon!

    Reply
  13. Olive
    December 21, 2016 at 12:32 pm

    What’s up, this weekend is pleasant for me, for the reason that this occasion i am reading this
    wonderful informative piece of writing here at my residence.

    Reply
  14. Ara
    December 22, 2016 at 1:14 am

    Hi, I do believe your web site may be having internet browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in I.E.,
    it’s got some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to provide you with
    a quick heads up! Apart from that, great blog!

    Reply
  15. weight keep
    December 22, 2016 at 10:47 am

    Hey there! I just would like to give you a huge thumbs up for the great information you have got right here on this
    post. I am coming back to your web site for more soon.

    Reply
  16. Jared
    December 23, 2016 at 3:15 pm

    Neat blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
    A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog shine.
    Please let me know where you got your design. Cheers

    Reply
  17. dodge caravan pcm module
    December 23, 2016 at 3:55 pm

    Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa?
    My site discusses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I think we
    could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free to send me an email.

    I look forward to hearing from you! Wonderful blog by the way!

    Reply
  18. Lisa
    December 24, 2016 at 9:06 am

    Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually know what you are speaking approximately!
    Bookmarked. Please additionally discuss with my website =).
    We can have a link exchange agreement among us

    Reply
  19. Rebekah
    December 24, 2016 at 11:57 pm

    Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
    Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!

    Reply
  20. Tressa
    December 25, 2016 at 5:09 pm

    It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this excellent blog!
    I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS
    feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group.
    Chat soon!

    Reply
  21. dodge pcm regulator
    December 25, 2016 at 7:49 pm

    Thanks for some other wonderful article. The place else could anybody get that type of information in such
    an ideal method of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m
    at the look for such information.

    Reply
  22. Franklin
    December 26, 2016 at 1:17 am

    I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make
    this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
    Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
    thanks

    Reply
  23. Art
    December 26, 2016 at 7:11 am

    Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank
    you for providing these details.

    Reply
  24. Agnes
    December 26, 2016 at 7:22 am

    I have read so many articles regarding the blogger lovers except this post is
    really a nice piece of writing, keep it up.

    Reply
  25. Humberto
    December 26, 2016 at 3:09 pm

    I am curious to find out what blog platform you are
    using? I’m having some small security issues with my latest site
    and I would like to find something more secure. Do you have any suggestions?

    Reply
  26. Irvin
    December 26, 2016 at 3:39 pm

    What’s up Dear, are you truly visiting this web site daily, if so then you will definitely
    get fastidious know-how.

    Reply
  27. Roseanne
    December 27, 2016 at 3:03 pm

    I’ve read some excellent stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting.
    I surprise how so much attempt you set to create this kind of great informative web site.

    Reply
  28. mlm marketing strategy
    December 28, 2016 at 6:14 pm

    It’s amazing to visit this web site and reading the views of all colleagues about this post, while I am
    also eager of getting familiarity.

    Reply
  29. Chara
    December 28, 2016 at 10:06 pm

    Nice post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog and I am inspired!
    Extremely helpful information specifically the remaining phase
    🙂 I maintain such information much. I was seeking this certain info for a very
    long time. Thanks and good luck.

    Reply
  30. 2001 dodge intrepid computer
    December 29, 2016 at 8:56 pm

    After I originally left a comment I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now every time a comment is added I get 4 emails with
    the same comment. There has to be a way you are able to remove me from that service?
    Thanks!

    Reply
  31. 99 dodge cummins ecm wiring diagram
    December 31, 2016 at 7:56 am

    What’s up everyone, it’s my first visit at this site, and article
    is genuinely fruitful designed for me, keep up posting these articles.

    Reply
  32. Rashad
    December 31, 2016 at 11:22 pm

    I blog quite often and I genuinely appreciate your
    information. Your article has really peaked my interest.
    I will book mark your site and keep checking for new details about once per week.

    I opted in for your RSS feed as well.

    Reply
  33. credit card debt
    January 1, 2017 at 5:16 am

    wonderful issues altogether, you simply won a new reader.
    What may you recommend in regards to your put up that
    you made some days in the past? Any positive?

    Reply
  34. Lilliana
    January 1, 2017 at 8:57 am

    wonderful points altogether, you just received
    a new reader. What may you recommend about your put up that you
    simply made a few days in the past? Any positive?

    Reply
  35. long-term credit along
    January 1, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Thank you a lot for sharing this with all people you really know what you are speaking about!
    Bookmarked. Kindly additionally visit my site =).
    We will have a hyperlink trade contract between us

    Reply
  36. Brett
    January 3, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Paragraph writing is also a fun, if you know
    after that you can write otherwise it is complex to write.

    Reply
  37. overcome credit
    January 5, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Wow, superb weblog format! How long have you been blogging for?
    you made blogging look easy. The whole glance of your site is great,
    let alone the content!

    Reply
  38. professional sales
    January 8, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    You actually make it seem really easy along with your presentation however I find this topic to be actually one thing which I think
    I might by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and
    extremely extensive for me. I’m having a look forward to your subsequent submit,
    I will try to get the cling of it!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV