“وزير الاتصالات” يلتقى مسئولين بالشركة الصينية الدولية لبحث زيادة حجم أعمال في السوق المصرية

استقبل المهندس ياسر القاضي وزير الاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات وفد رفيع المستوي من الشركة الصينية الدولية لإنشاءات الاتصالات CITCC وهي أكبر شركة تملكها الصين في مجال إدماج المعلومات وهي فرع من الشركة الصينية للاتصالات والتي تعتبر القوة الرئيسية في تنمية الخدمات في إفريقيا، وهي أيضا واحدة من كبرى الشركات المشغلة للاتصالات في العالم، وذلك لبحث أوجه التعاون والموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك مع الجانب الصيني والشراكة مع الشركات الصينية العاملة في مجال الاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات وخطط زيادة حجم أعمال الشركة في السوق المصرية. حضر الاجتماع قيادات وزارة الاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات.
