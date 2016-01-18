وزير الاستثمار يشهد انطلاق قمة “طاقة المستقبل” بالإمارات بحضور سكرتير عام الأمم المتحدة

January 18, 2016

947

 

شهد أشرف سالمان وزير الاستثمار انطلاق قمة طاقة المستقبل وجائزة زايد لطاقة المستقبل بالإمارات، وذلك بحضور بان كي مون سكرتير عام الأمم المتحدة، إنريكه بينيا نييتو رئيس دولة المكسيك، الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم نائب رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة ورئيس مجلس الوزراء وحاكم إمارة دبي ووزير الدفاع والشيخ محمد بن زايد نائب وزير الدفاع الإماراتي وعدد من الشخصيات الهامة والوزراء.

وذكرت الوزارة، في بيان لها اليوم الإثنين ، أن القمة تهدف إلى استقطاب مجموعة من القادة العالميين، وصانعي السياسات الدولية، وخبراء القطاع، والمستثمرين من القطاعين العام والخاص، فضلاً عن وسائل الإعلام، وذلك لمناقشة الحلول العملية والمستدامة لمواجهة التحديات المستقبلية في قطاع الطاقة.

ومن المقرر أن يعقد بفاعليات القمة جلسة لمناقشة مستقبل الاستثمار في قطاع الطاقة بمصر خلال الخمسة سنوات القادمة، يلقي خلالها وزير الاستثمار كلمة حول مستقبل الاستثمار في قطاع الطاقة في مصر.

كما يعقد وزير الاستثمار مجموعة من اللقاءات والاجتماعات السياسية مع ممثلي عدد من المؤسسات الحكومية والوطنية وكبرى الشركات الإماراتية خلال زيارته لدولة الإمارات، بهدف بحث سبل التعاون المشترك واستعراض التطورات التي يشهدها الاقتصاد المصري.

وعلى هامش القمة، عقد وزير الاستثمار لقاء مع مجموعة هندية متخصصة في إنتاج الكهرباء من الطاقة الشمسية بأسعار رخيصة، حيث استمع الوزير لما طرحته الشركة من أفكار في مجال حلول الطاقة.

وأشار الوزير إلى أن التغيرات المناخية التي أصبحت تشغل حيزاً كبيراً من اهتمام العالم ومن أهم الموضوعات في الأمم المتحدة والجهود المبذولة لتقليل الانبعاثات من ثاني أكسيد الكربون، حيث لفت وزير الاستثمار عن قيام وزارة البيئة المصرية بجهد واضح في هذا المجال.

ولفت وزير الاستثمار إلى أهمية أن يكون لدى مصر مزيجا واضحا للطاقة، وهو ما يسهم في جذب مزيد من الاستثمارات في هذا القطاع من مختلف دول العالم، مضيفاً إلى أن مصر تتمتع بعدة مزايا أهمها أن مصر دولة مستقرة لديها سوق كبير يقترب من 100 مليون مواطن، مشيراً إلى أنه خلال العام الماضي شهدت البنية التحتية في مصر تطوراً كبيراً نتيجة الاستثمارات التي تم ضخها في هذا القطاع من كهرباء وغاز طبيعي وطرق، علاوة على ما تتميز به مصر من قربها من الأسواق العالمية ووفرة المواد الخام وتوفر العمالة القابلة للتدريب والتأهيل، وارتفاع معدل العائد على الاستثمار.

