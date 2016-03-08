وزير التربية والتعليم ومحافظ الجيزة يحضران طابور الصباح بمدرسة ناهيا

إفتتح الدكتور الهلالى الشربينى وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفنى واللواء محمد كمال الدالى محافظ الجيزة اليوم الثلاثاء مدرستين جديدتين بقرية ناهيا بكرداسة هما أمجاد والندى للتعليم الأساسى بتكلفة 14 مليون جنيه .
وقال محافظ الجيزة فى تصريحات له خلال الإفتتاح أن إنشاء المدرستين يأتى فى إطار الخطة التى تنفذها المحافظة بالتعاون مع وزارة التربية والتعليم لخفض الكثافة العالية داخل الفصول بمدارس كرداسة.
وأضاف أن المدرستين تضمان 77 فصل مدرسى مشيراً أنه خلال أغسطس القادم سيتم الإنتهاء من إنشاء مدرسة ثالثة هى مدرسة الراية .
وقال الدالى خلال الإفتتاح الذى حضره نائبه اللواء أسامة شمعة وخيرى مرسى رئيس مركز ومدينة كرداسة أن خطة المحافظة تشمل إنشاء 61 مدرسة جديدة بتكلفة 233 مليون جنيه تم الإنتهاء من 23 مدرسة منها وجارى إتخاذ إجراءات الطرح والإسناد لعدد 38 مدرسة وذلك بجانب 50 مدرسة ضمن خطة وزارة التربية والتعليم .
وكان وزير التربية والتعليم ومحافظ الجيزة قد حضرا طابور الصباح بمدرسة ناهيا للتعليم الأساسى فى زيارة لكرداسة بدأت الساعة السابعة والنصف صباحاً .
وقام الوزير والمحافظ بمصافحة تلاميذ المدرسة ورددا معهم السلام الجمهورى .
وقرر محافظ الجيزة منح مكافأة للتلميذة منة الله عبده لتفوقها وبلاغتها أثناء إلقاء الإذاعة المدرسية .
من جانبه طالب وزير التربية والتعليم الإهتمام بممارسة الأنشطة وتشجيع التلاميذ على زيارة المكتبة والإطلاع وذلك بجانب الإهتمام بالمواد المعرفية والصيانة الدورية للمدارس الجديدة من أجل الحفاظ عليها .
